The Shakopee Indians are playing like a team determined to get back to the Class B state tournament.
The Indians reeled off eight straight wins, before falling 7-3 at home to Chaska June 23. Shakopee bounced back with a 4-1 home win over Victoria June 27.
Both Chaska and Victoria are Section 3B squads. So far, Shakopee is 4-1 against section teams.
The Indians have been left out the state competition the last four seasons. Shakopee finished last summer with a 12-18 record overall, so the team has already surpassed its win total from last year with a 13-5 mark.
In beating Victoria, Vinny Schleper struck out nine batters in 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and one run. Ethan Lenzmeier worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings fanning two, while Jake Skogrand got the save with a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts.
The Indians scored two runs in the third inning and added two more in the seventh for a 4-1 lead. Dominick Schelper finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Jack Sievers was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Justin Winterfeldt, Jaden Case and Alex Duncan each doubled. Kolin Williams went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
In the loss to Chaska, it was a 3-3 game before the Cubs scored four times in the eighth inning to take the lead. Luke Logeais was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs in one-third of an inning.
Gavin Stadler started for Shakopee and went five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) with two strikeouts. Griffin Larson pitched two scoreless relief innings fanning two, while Tom Hady struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Jack Schleper led the offense, going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Dominick Schleper was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, while Steve Boldt also drove in a run.
Shakopee followed the Victoria win with a 6-1 loss June 29 at Jordan, one of the top Class C teams in the state. Stadler took the loss, giving up two runs (three earned) in three innings.
Thomas Wilkie allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings, while Larson struck out four in 2 1/3 innings giving up one unearned run. Allex Ege pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.
Shakopee's lone run came in the fourth inning down 3-0. Marco Slipka drove in the team's run, while Kyle Ryan finished for 2 for 3. Skogrand was 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Tom Koehen was also 2 for 4.
The Indians went into the Chaska loss off a 5-4 win June 21 versus Baseball 356, which is out of Bloomington. Skogrand pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts, allowing one earned run for the victory.
Hady went the final two innings, allowing two runs.
Jack Schleper finished with two RBIs, going 2 for 4. Skogrand was also 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Dominick Schleper and Williams each drove in a run. Boldt went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Section 3B features eight team, including Prior Lake and Young America, with four teams qualifying for state. The playoffs will start July 30.
This year's Class B state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.