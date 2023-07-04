Vinny Schleper

Vinny Schleper struck out nine batters in 6 2/3 innings in Shakopee's 4-1 home over the Victoria Vics June 27.

The Shakopee Indians are playing like a team determined to get back to the Class B state tournament.

The Indians reeled off eight straight wins, before falling 7-3 at home to Chaska June 23. Shakopee bounced back with a 4-1 home win over Victoria June 27.

