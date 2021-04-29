The NBA draft could be the next stop for Steffon Mitchell.
That's the goal for the 2016 Shakopee High School graduate, who recently announced on his Instagram account (@steffonmitchell) that's he's entering the draft process after four seasons at Boston College.
"First, I would like to thank Boston College for providing me the platform to prove myself at a high level," Mitchell wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to the coaching staff and medical and support staff who believed in me and fostered my growth both as a player and an individual. Finally, thank you to the fans and everyone who has supported me along this journey.
"With that said, I will be taking part in the NBA draft process with the hopes of entering the NBA."
Under NCAA COVID-19 eligibility rules, Mitchell could have returned for a fifth season at Boston College. But instead, he's also entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Mitchell has also not signed with an agent, so he could play one more year of Division I basketball if he doesn't feel like he will be drafted in the NBA's two rounds.
The NBA Draft is July 29. The draft combine is June 21-27. The league's deadline to withdraw from the draft is July 19, although the NCAA's deadline for a player to maintain college eligibility is usually 10 days after the combine, which would be July 7.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for Boston College this past season.
As a junior, Mitchell was named All-ACC honorable mention. He was one of five players named to the league's all-defensive team, earning eight votes for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Mitchell averaged 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and nearly one block a game as a junior. He also averaged 3.2 assists and 7.4 points. He led the ACC in steals per game and ranked 14th nationally.
In 108 total games at Boston College, Mitchell averaged 6.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Utah, Wisconsin and Minnesota have been listed on Twitter as potential teams for Mitchell if he decides to play another collegiate season.
At Shakopee, Mitchell was a four-year letterwinner, finishing his career with 1,985 career points and 800 rebounds. He was named first-team, all-state by the Associated Press in his senior year averaging 25.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Mitchell was third-team all-state as a junior (24.6 points, 9.3 rebounds) for the Sabers.