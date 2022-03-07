Joel Makem made history on the mat for the Shakopee wrestling program.
The junior competed in the first-ever sanctioned Minnesota State High School League girls wrestling tournament March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It ran concurrently with the boys individual tourney.
Forty-six girls competed across 12 weight classes. Makem won the 126-pound title to finish the season with a 15-2 record.
Makem won by technical fall (15-0) over Alisha Brown of Hastings in the first round. She earned a pin in the third period in the title match winning over Rodiat Adeduntan of Park Center.
"Joel is actually the first high school girl who I have had the chance to coach," first-year Shakopee coach Alex Van Krevelen said. "She showed up every single day and went toe to toe with the boys in the wrestling room.
"I consider her one of the hardest workers in our room, and was not surprised at all that she was a state champion this season," Van Krevelen added. "We are so proud of her."
In past seasons, girls competing at state were usually the top female wrestlers who had to compete with the boys all season long. One girl stayed on that course this season.
Ninth-grader Gabrielle Bragg of Anoka competed in the boys 106-pound division at state in Class 3A. She faced Shakopee ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski in the first round and lost by fall.
Bragg and Turzinski also met in the team competition March 3 in the Sabers' 37-31 win over Anoka in the third-place match. Turzinksi won that one as well, 9-3.
Bragg had a 20-19 record on the season for the Tornadoes. She qualified for boys tourney by finishing runner-up in the Section 7AAA individual tourney.
Last May, the MSHSL's 48-member representative assembly approved by a 44-4 vote for a girl postseason wrestling tournament.
Girls would still train and compete with their respective boys teams during the regular season. However, after it, they had the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournaments or continue competing with the boys.
According the MSHSL, there were 153 girls who participated in high school wrestling in the 2019-20 school year, and there were more than 21,000 who competed across the country that season.
Minnesota became the 30th state to have a sanctioned girls high school wrestling tourney, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
"It was great to finally have an official girls state tournament," Van Krevelen said. "These girls in Minnesota work so hard, so to be able to display their abilities at the Xcel Energy Center just seemed right."