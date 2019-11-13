University of Minnesota junior wrestler Brent Jones won a title at the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D., this past weekend.
The former Shakopee wrestler won the 133-pound title by going 3-0 and not giving up a point in the tournament.
Jones, a 4-time MSHSL state champion, opened the tournament with a 10-0 major decision against Oscar Nellis of Minot State after receiving a first-round bye.
In the semifinals, Jones defeated South Dakota State's Caleb Gross 4-0.
Jones captured the championship with a 6-0 win against South Dakota State's Daniel Kimball.
Jones wasn't the only former Shakopee wrestler competing at the Bison Open.
Owen Webster, competing at 184 pounds, finished in third place. He defeated North Dakota State's Gary Wokojance 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling 3-1 SDSU's Zach Carlson in the semifinals.
He bounced back to beat teammate Caden Steffen 4-0 in the consolation semis before pinning TJ Pottinger of NDSU in 33 seconds for third place.
Jones, Webster and Gophers wrestling team opened the season with a 28-9 victory against the University of California-Bakersfield on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Jones lost 7-4 while Webster earned a 16-3 major decision.