Juli Inkster seems to have mastered The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course.
The 62-year-old member of the World Golf Hall of Fame won the second-ever LPGA Land O'Lakes Legends Classic Aug. 13-14 with a 7-under par, 36-hole total of 137. She shot a first-round 67 to lead by one shot going into the final round where she carded a 70 to edge Leta Lindley by one shot.
Inkster was three shots off the lead after the her first nine holes in the final round. But she birdied three of her first four holes on the back nine and then birdied No. 16 to grab the lead over Lindley.
"I putted really poorly on the front,” Inkster said. "I had about a 10-footer on nine, thought I hit a really good putt and didn't make it. Then I got mad.
"I was hitting the ball so well and finally started making some birdies. I want to have a good showing (at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open), so it helps to get out a play a little bit. I just have to figure out my putting. The greens were great; it was operator error.
"Any time you win, it’s fun," the seven-time major champion said. "I really love the game and I love to play."
Inkster needed to get up-and-down on the final hole, sinking a 4-footer for par to claim her sixth LPGA Legends Tour victory. It was the first green in regulation she missed all tournament.
"I hit every green but one — the last hole," Inkster said. "I knew I was hitting the ball well; I just needed to make some putts."
Inkster won the inaugural event last year, edging Rosie Jones and Christa Johnson by a shot with birdies on two of the final three holes. She finished with a 36-hole total of 135, shooting a final-round 67.
This time around, Inkster bested a field of 40 LPGA legends, which included four other World Golf Hall of Fame members — Nancy Lopez, Amy Alcott Hollis Stacy and Jan Stephenson.
Minnesota native Michelle Redman, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, is the co-owner of the Legends Classic with Jim Lehman, president of Medalist Management and former president of the Minnesota Golf Association.
Redman ended up tied for fourth in her own event with Maria McBride with a 36-hole total of 140 (73-67). McBride's 67 was the low tally in the final round, while also tying Inkster for the low round of the tourney.
Laura Diaz ended up in third place with a 139 total (70-69).
Lisa Grimes, a professional from Alexandria, finished tied 10th with two-day tally of 143 (74-69). Leigh Klasse carded back-to-back rounds of 4-over 76 to earn low-amateur honors.