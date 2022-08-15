Juli Inkster

Juli Inkster defended her title, winning the second Land O’Lakes Legends Classic Aug. 13-14 at The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course with 36-hole total of 137 (7-under par).

 Photo by Craig Stacey/Land O'Lakes Legends Classic

Juli Inkster seems to have mastered The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course. 

The 62-year-old member of the World Golf Hall of Fame won the second-ever LPGA Land O'Lakes Legends Classic Aug. 13-14 with a 7-under par, 36-hole total of 137. She shot a first-round 67 to lead by one shot going into the final round where she carded a 70 to edge Leta Lindley by one shot.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

