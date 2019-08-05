Shakopee senior Charlie Katona will take his talents to the North Shore.
Katona, a 6 foot, 6 inch forward, announced on on Saturday via Twitter that he will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to continue his basketball career.
Excited and blessed to announce my commitment to further my basketball and academic career at the University of Minnesota Duluth #GoBulldogs pic.twitter.com/JTib9nsaFO— Charlie Katona (@charlie_katona) August 3, 2019
Katona has started for the Sabers since his freshman season and led Shakopee to a 21-5 record this past season where he averaged a team-high 16 points per game.
Katona picked the Bulldogs over just about every other Minnesota Division II college including St. Cloud, Winona St., and Minnesota State, Mankato to name a few.
The Shakopee boys basketball team is expected to be one of the top teams in the state next year. Besides Katona returning the Sabers also should have seniors Will Cordes, Caleb Druvenga, and Bruce Lockwood, Jr., back.