Shakopee boys basketball
Buy Now

Charles Katona attacks the basket for the Sabers against Chanhassen.

 Photos by Todd Abeln

Shakopee senior Charlie Katona will take his talents to the North Shore.

Katona, a 6 foot, 6 inch forward, announced on on Saturday via Twitter that he will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to continue his basketball career.

Katona has started for the Sabers since his freshman season and led Shakopee to a 21-5 record this past season where he averaged a team-high 16 points per game.

Katona picked the Bulldogs over just about every other Minnesota Division II college including St. Cloud, Winona St., and Minnesota State, Mankato to name a few.

The Shakopee boys basketball team is expected to be one of the top teams in the state next year. Besides Katona returning the Sabers also should have seniors Will Cordes, Caleb Druvenga, and Bruce Lockwood, Jr., back.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you