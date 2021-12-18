The Shakopee boys swimming team's depth will be challenged all season long.
The Sabers return only one state swimmer from last season and has a smaller squad than in previous seasons. The lack of depth of showed in the team's first two South Suburban Conference duals.
Shakopee fell 94-86 to Lakeville South Dec. 14 and followed with a 94-87 loss to Lakeville North Dec. 17.
The Sabers opened the season Dec. 11 in the Prior Lake Invitational Dec. 11, finishing fourth out of seven teams with 266 points. The Lakers won (518), followed by Duluth (398) and Farmington (340).
Apple Valley was fifth (190), followed by White Bear Lake (153) and Burnsville (135).
Junior Bennett Burfeind had the Sabers' lone win at the invite, claiming the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.99. He was also fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.06).
Junior Landon Vaupel was third in both the 50 freestyle (23.62) and the 100 freestyle (51.08) for Shakopee. Senior Ben Thompson was fourth in both the 200 freestyle (1:51.80) and the 500 freestyle (5:15.18).
Shakopee was third in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Burfeind, Thompson, senior Kael Lunser-Cahill and sophomore Kale Flemming teamed up to the 200 freestyle (1:39.42), while Vaupel, Burfeind, Thompson and Cole Truax made up the 400 freestyle (3:31.03).
Truax, Vaupel, Flemming and senior Dustin Theis ended up sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:56.94) for Shakopee.
In the loss to Lakeville North, Thompson had two individual wins for the Sabers. He was tops in the 50 freestyle (23.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.27).
Junior Justin Luce won diving with 173.70 points.
Vaupel was second in both the 100 freestyle (51.07) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.60), as was Burfeind in the 200 freestyle (1:55.15) and the 100 butterfly (55.54).
All three of the Saber relays were second. Burfeind, Flemming, Vaupel and Thompson teamed up in the 200 medley (1:48.27). Flemming, Luner-Cahill, Burfeind and eighth-grader Charile Cutts made up the 200 freestyle (1:39.70), while Truax, Cutts, Thompson and Vaupel competed in the 400 freestyle (3:36.13).
Against Lakeville South, the Sabers clained the 200 freestyle relay with Flemming, Truax, Cutts and Thompson winning (1:38.79). Thompson also won the 100 freestyle (50.30) and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.64).
Vaupel was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (23.63) and the 500 freestyle (5:14.97), as was Burfeind in the 100 backstroke (1:01.74) and Luce in diving (163.45).
The 200 medley relay team of Vaupel, Flemming, Burfiend and Thompson was also runner-up (1:49.67), as was the 400 freestyle team of Burfiend, Cutts, Flemming and Vaupel (3:34.70).
Last winter, Shakopee finished 5-4 in SSC duals. The program won back to back league crowns in 2018 and 2019.