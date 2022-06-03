It was a difficult end to an outstanding season for the Shakopee softball team.
The second-seeded Sabers let two big leads get away in the Section 2AAAA title game June 2 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie, falling 11-10 to top-seeded Chanhassen.
Shakopee needed to win the game to force a winner-take-all contest, but it wasn't meant to be. The Storm scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to escape with its fourth section title in the last six seasons.
The Sabers finished the season with a 22-4 overall record, earning a share of the South Suburban Conference title with No. 1-ranked Rosemount with a 15-3 mark.
Shakopee earned a spot in the title game with a 10-2 win over third-seeded Eden Prairie and an 11-2 victory over sixth-seeded Chaska in a pair of elimination games May 31.
The Sabers lost 6-5 to sixth-seeded Chaska in the semifinals May 26 and stayed alive with a 6-4 win over eighth-seeded Waconia the same day.
The loss to Chanhassen was also tough on Shakopee's four seniors — Paige Strehlow, Riley Leadstrom, Michelle Weiner and Sophie Hergott.
Weiner smacked a three-run homer in the fifth inning in the loss to the Storm to put the Sabers up 6-1. Chanhassen answered back with a run in the bottom of frame and tallied five times in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
The Sabers answered with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Weiner drove in the first run with a single, followed by junior Lauren Smith's two-run hit to center. Sophomore Emily Popitz drove in the fourth run.
But in the bottom of the seventh it was Chanhassen's turn. A double, walk, error, another walk and a fielder's choice plated two runs. The tying run scored on a bases-loaded walk the winning run coming on a two-out single to center.
Sophomore Sylvia Shromoff was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings. Strehlow started and went 5 1/3 innings with only one of the nine runs she allowed being earned. She struck out six.
Weiner finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Leadstrom was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sophomore Lily Treml went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Sabers made five errors in the game and had a total of 10 walks and two hit by pitches. The Storm was a little better with six walks and four errors.
In the win over Chaska, Shakppee led 8-1 after three innings and never looked back. Weiner homered and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while sophomore Rees Hopkins finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Junior Rayni Bresnaham went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Sabers, while Treml was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Leadstrom had a hit and three runs scored, while Hergott and juniors Katie McCutcheon and Raegan Kraft each had an RBI.
Strehlow pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts.
Against Eden Prairie, the Sabers scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 9-2 lead. Hopkins led the Sabers at the plate, finishing 5 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Leadstrom went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Treml was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Hergott and Popitz also had RBIs.
Schromoff got the win, working 4 1/3 innings and allowing two runs with one strikeout. Strehlow got the save with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, while striking out five.