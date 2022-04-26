The Legends of the LPGA, a tour comprised of some of the greatest names in the history of women’s golf, is coming back to The Meadows at Mystic Lake.
The second annual Land O'Lakes Legends Classic is set for Aug. 11-13. The format will be the same as last year, an 18-hole pro-am followed by a 36-hole tournament.
Hall of Famer Juli Inkster won the first-ever tourney last year at the age of 61. The 31-time winner on the LPGA Tour and owner of seven major championships, carded a 5-under par 67 in the final round for winning 36-hole total of 135.
"The inaugural event in 2021 was a truly special celebration of women's golf with the fans who came out to watch the legends play,” Minnesota native Michele Redman in a press release.
Redman is a four-time Legends champion with two wins on the LPGA Tour, who co-owns the event with Jim Lehman, president of Medalist Management and former president of the Minnesota Golf Association.
"It was a terrific field with Juli getting the win and so many of the LPGA's best like Nancy (Lopez) and Rosie (Jones) competing," Redman added. "We're thrilled to partner once again with Land O'Lakes and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to welcome an even stronger field to this year's tournament and deliver another unforgettable golf experience to fans in the Twin Cities area."
Inkster will be back to defend her title.
Lopez, a 48-time LPGA Tour champion who remains the only LPGA player to have earned Player of the Year honors in her rookie season, is slated to tee it up again as well.
Redman tied for eighth last year with a pair of 70s. Barb Moxness of Edina was the highest finishing Minnesotan. She tied for fifth with Michelle McGann and Kris Tschetter with rounds of 72 and 67.
The Legends Tour is the official senior tour of the LPGA for competing professionals and amateurs age 45 or older. The tour was founded in 2000 by 25 veteran LPGA Tour professionals.
The Meadows at Mystic Lake is a challenging and scenic 18-hole golf course in Prior Lake. It opened in the summer of 2005.
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community purchased the land that used to be Lone Pine Country Club in 2002 and remodeled it.
The course is surrounded by 11 acres of wildflowers and prairie plants. The fairways, tees and greens are bent grass, there's a 2,500-foot stream that flows through the course with five total waterfalls. The course also has 80 bunkers.
"Last year, we saw some of the best women golfers hit the greens and make lifelong memories at our award-winning golf course," said Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Chairman Keith Anderson. "We look forward to the return of LPGA legends and their fans to experience the stunning, yet challenging course."
For more information on the Legends Classic, go to legendsofthelpga.com/land-o-lakes-legends-classic.