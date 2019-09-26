The biggest soccer match in probably Shakopee boys soccer history ended in a odd way.
The match between No. 4 ranked Lakeville North and No. 10 ranked Shakopee at Vaughan Field on Tuesday was called at halftime because of lightning.
The game was tied at 0-0 at the time and because a half was played the game goes into the record books as an official game and ends in a 0-0 tie.
The tie puts Shakopee's season record at 10-1-1 and its South Suburban Conference record at 5-0-1 and in second place tie with North only behind 6-0 Eastview (who Shakopee plays on Tuesday).
With only two games left in the regular season, the Sabers are guaranteed a winning record on the season. The Shakopee boys soccer team has not had a winning record since the 2011 season when they went 13-5-1.
That strong record also means the Sabers will host a playoff game when the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs start on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Right now, Shakopee should get one of the top-three seeds in the playoffs with Edina (13-0) and Minnetonka (8-1-3) fighting for those spots with the Sabers.
When the Sabers play that home playoff game at Vaughan Field it will be the boys soccer teams first playoff game since 2006 when the Sabers lost to Bloomington Kennedy 1-0 in the section quarterfinals. Shakopee's last playoff win came in 2011 when they defeated Chanhassen 2-0.
Shakopee came into the match with North having won six straight games including beating Apple Valley, Holy Family and Prior Lake in the three games prior.
They defeated Apple Valley on Monday 4-1 on goals from John Kroll, Broc Dollershell, Zach Susee and Jason Clossin.
On Saturday, Shakopee needed some extra time to get by Holy Family but they prevailed 4-2 in overtime. The Sabers trailed 1-0 after the Fire scored on penalty kick with just over a minute left in the first half.
Sussee tied it four minutes into the second half with a penalty kick off his own.
Holy Family regained the lead at 2-1 but with 16 minutes left Tyler Grausnick tied it up with a goal.
Sussee and Grausnick struck again in overtime to give the Sabers the 4-2 win.
Shakopee defeated Prior Lake 3-0 on two goals from Sussee and one from Grausnick. All three goals were scored in the second half.