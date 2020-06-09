The revised race schedule at Canterbury Park is a 52-day season beginning June 10 and concluding Sept. 16, with races conducted Monday through Thursday.
The racing season was going to open up with no spectators but on Friday, June 5, Gov. Tim Walz announced that 250 fans can be allowed into entertainment venues - which Canterbury Parks falls under.
Canterbury Park announced that they will utilized their MVP card system for this first week to invite players and fans.
They also announced that they will offer ‘walk-up’ wagering from their normal ticket office location for all our fans who would like to wager on the races and follow along at home.
Wagering will be self-service only with a window available for patrons to cash out their wagers and/or vouchers when guests are done wagering for the day.
Walk-Up Hours of Operation this week are:
- Wednesday, June 10 – 11:30 a.m. to end of live racing
- Thursday, June 11 – 11:30 a.m. to end of live racing
- Friday, June 12 – 10:30 a.m. to end of Santa Anita
- Saturday, June 13 – 10:30 a.m. to end of Santa Anita
- Sunday, June 14 – 10:30 a.m. to end of Santa Anita
Patrons are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements while in line.
The Ticket Office is located near the Expo Center.