Otarhe Okoh

Senior Otarhe Okoh is back for Shakopee this spring as the team will try to improve on last year's 5-4 mark in the South Suburban Conference.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys tennis team hopes to build on what it accomplished last season.

The Sabers have some talent back from last year's squad that finished 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee was one win short of reaching the Section 2AA title match, falling 5-2 to Eden Prairie in the semifinals.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

