The Shakopee boys tennis team hopes to build on what it accomplished last season.
The Sabers have some talent back from last year's squad that finished 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee was one win short of reaching the Section 2AA title match, falling 5-2 to Eden Prairie in the semifinals.
"We had a top-four finish in a very competitive conference and made it to the semifinals in our team section tournament," Sabers coach Drew Decorsey said. "Our goal is to be just as competitive in section tournament play and getting further in the individual section tournament."
Shakopee won six of a combined 10 matches in the section singles and doubles tournaments last spring. Three of the six Sabers who competed in the individual sections are back, senior Otarhe Okoh, junior Aleski Huson and sophomore Anuj Priyadarshi.
Senior Ajay Inampudi is also back for the Sabers.
"Our core singles lineup from last year is all returning," Decorsey said. "Otarhe, Ajay, Anuj and Aleski have all been working in the offseason and have had a great first week of practice. Some of our exhibition players from last year are back and have worked very hard in the offseason and are going to be a great addition to our main lineups."
Decorsey said one of the strengths of the team is its versatility with multiple players who play both singles and doubles. He added one area to improve is mental toughness.
"Tennis is a very mental sport and making sure that our team stays positive throughout their matches and goes in with a winning mindset is something we are going to work on during the season," he said.
Section 2AA is strong with the likes of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka leading the way. Eden Prairie is the defending champion, finishing fifth at state last spring.
Prior Lake is also a strong team, while Chanhassen, Chaska, Hutchinson, Mankato West, Mankato East, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, Waconia and Worthington are also in the field.
In the SSC, Eagan won the the title last year. The Wildcats will again be the team to beat this spring.
Shakopee won four straight conference titles from 2013 to 2016. Weather permitting, the Sabers will open this year's SSC season April 11 at home versus Lakeville South.
The Section 2AA team tournament will start May 16 with the first round, while the title match is set for May 23. The singles and doubles tournaments follow.
This year's Class AA state tourney is June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singled and doubles tourneys.
Orono is the defending champion, beating Edina 4-3 in last year's title match.
The last time Shakopee was represented at state was in 2019 when Alex Kortgard and Tharun Inturi were there in doubles.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota as well as at the University of Virginia.