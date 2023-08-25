Eric Schmitz will get his chance to lead the Shakopee baseball program.
The longtime assistant was recently named head coach, taking over for Tom Schleper who stepped down back in July after 30 seasons at the helm and 335 career wins.
Schmitz has seen a lot of those victories since he's been a coach in the Sabers' program for the past 19 seasons.
Schmitz started out at Shakopee as a ninth-grade coach when he began teaching in the district in 2004. He's also coached the junior varsity, along with being a varsity assistant, and in the summer, he's coach VFW baseball.
"It is an honor to be selected as coach," Schmitz said. "The program has had many successful seasons led by a hall of fame coach in Tom Schleper, from whom I have gained so much knowledge over the years. I'm confident that I can lead this program to the next level and I'm excited for the challenge.
"I have some big shoes to fill."
Back in January, Schleper was one of seven coaches selected into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He joined his father in the hall, Joe Schleper Sr., who died in 1998 and was part of the 2013 class.
Schleper picked up his 300th victory eight games into the 2021 season. At that time, he became the 85th coach in Minnesota high school baseball history to reach that milestone.
Schleper had 18 winning seasons in 29 springs in the dugout. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only thing that eluded him, as well as his father, was winning a section title.
Shakopee has not made the state tournament since 1983, so Schmitz will try to end that long state drought starting next spring. However, there's more to being a head coach of young men than winning section titles.
"My goal is to provide the appropriate skills and knowledge to our student athletes to be successful on and off the field," Schmitz said. "The intention is to instill a solid foundation for success as well as personal success for the athletes post-high school. Our coaches want the best for these athletes and work hard to create lasting rapport extending beyond Shakopee baseball.
"We aim for our players to be excellent competitors and community members, while simultaneously acquiring lifelong lessons, creating memories and strengthening friendships," Schmitz added. "When all these things are done well, the results will show and hopefully lead us to a state tournament."
The Sabers nearly got to state in 2022, losing 2-0 to Chanhassen in the winner-take-all, Section 2AAAA finale. Last spring, Shakopee finished 13-10 overall, 10-8 in the South Suburban Conference, going 1-2 in the playoffs.
The Sabers were also section runner-up in 2017, 2013 and 1995 under Schleper.
"I want to win just as much as the next person and our coaching staff is going to put in the work needed to continue the program in the right direction," Schmitz said. "To be successful, we need all coaches, parents, community and players at all levels working together, which is what we intend to accomplish."