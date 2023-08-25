Eric Schmitz

Eric Schmitz was named the head coach for the Shakopee baseball team. He's been a coach in the program for 19 years.

 Courtesy photo/Shakopee baseball

Eric Schmitz will get his chance to lead the Shakopee baseball program.

The longtime assistant was recently named head coach, taking over for Tom Schleper who stepped down back in July after 30 seasons at the helm and 335 career wins.

