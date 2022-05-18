With the playoffs fast approaching, the Shakopee girls lacrosse team is struggling to find wins.
The Sabers dropped their fifth straight game May 17, falling 19-3 at home to No. 6-ranked Rosemount in South Suburban Conference play.
Shakopee (5-6 overall, 2-4 in the SSC) opened the season winning five of its first six games. The Sabers also lost 15-4 at Farmington May 12 in league action and 13-8 to Orono May 11.
Shakopee will finish the regular season May 21 at St. Michael-Albertville.
The first round of section play starts May 31. The quarterfinals are June 2, followed by the semifinals June 6 and the title game June 8. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
The Sabers will be anywhere from the No. 5-7 seed. Second-ranked Chanhassen (8-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the 12-team field, followed by No. 8 Eden Prairie (7-3)
Other teams in the field include Southwest Christian (11-1), Hutchinson (8-2), Minnetonka (7-3), Chaska (7-3), Orono (4-5), Delano/Rockford (4-5), Mound Westonka (3-8), Waconia (1-8) and Holy Family (0-11).
The Sabers are 2-2 against section teams with wins over Delano/Rockford and Waconia and losses to Orono and Chaska.
In the loss to Rosemount, the Sabers were outscored 12-0 in the second half. Sophomore Nadia Rylance had two goals for Shakopee, while ninth-grader Rachel Schwabe had one.
Senior Courtney Parker picked up an assist, while sophomore Alli Parker made five saves in goal.
Against Farmington, Courtney Parker finished with two goals, while senior Jessica Brook and sophomore Olivia Hayer each had one. Rylance, Brook, Schwabe and ninth-grader Gia Lynch each had an assist.
Alli Parker made eight saves in goal.
In loss to Orono, Shakopee got down 8-4 in the first half and couldn't recover. Parker finished with 11 saves in net.
Courtney Parker, Rylance and Hayer each had a pair of goals, while Brook and sophomore Lauren Huschka both had one. Brook led in assists with three, while Rylance, Huschka and Lynch all had one.
Through 11 games, Brook leads the Sabers with 26 goals, while adding 14 assists. Rylance has 22 goals and 11 assists, followed by Schwabe (9 goals, 11 assists), Hayer (17 goals, 3 assists) and Courtney Parker (14 goals, 2 assists).
Alli Parker has a .402 save percentage in goal.
The state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.
Prior Lake is the two-time defending champion, beating Lakeville South in the title game last spring.