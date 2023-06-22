Registration is open for The Lynch Summer Basketball Camp, which will be held July 10-14 at the Shakopee Area Catholic School gym.
The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-13 and will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $229.
Kids will work on ball handling, dribble moves to the basket, layup footwork, proper shooting technique and defensive skills, including positioning, contesting shots, boxing out and rebounding. There will also be shooting and dribbling contests and full-court 5-on-5 action.
The camp is designed for both beginners and kids with more experience. Players will be separated by age, skill level and experience. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and water bottle. All participants will receive a Lynch Camp t-shirt.
To register, go to: www.lynchcamps.com or call 952-426-2506.