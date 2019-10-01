The College of Saint Benedict volleyball team needed someone to step up and have a big night Wednesday in a five-set road win at St. Kate's Wednesday, and Madison Weiss was that person.
Weiss, a 2017 Shakopee graduate, put up career-high kill and solo block numbers to help CSB stay perfect in MIAC play, then followed up that performance with two more consistent matches at the Simpson Tournament this weekend.
For her big week at the net on both offense and defense, Weiss was named the MIAC Hitter of the Week, the MIAC announced on Monday.
This is Weiss' second weekly MIAC honor of her career, and her first since Oct. 15, 2018. She now joins twin sister Hunter Weiss as one of just a handful of CSB hitters to earn two or more MIAC Hitter of the Week awards in their careers.
This also marks the first time since 2012 that St. Benedict has had three conference hitters of the week honored in the same season.
Madison Weiss' latest honor comes after a key MIAC matchup at St. Kate's.
With the team's offense not firing quite like it normally does, Weiss stepped in and put up big numbers to help the team keep its win streak alive and pick up another five-set road win to stay undefeated in conference play. She recorded a career-high 26 kills to go along with a career-high five solo blocks against the Wildcats, and finished the night with 12 total blocks after also coming up with seven block assists. She finished the night hitting .523.
Weiss was just as good in a pair of nonconference matches over the weekend. In two games at the Simpson Invite, she finished with 23 kills and eight block assists to wrap up the week with 49 kills, 15 block assists and five solo blocks. She also hit .512 in three matches, with just five attack errors in 86 attempts. She hit .750 with no attack errors in a sweep of Simpson.
Heading into another big week of MIAC play – including the team's first home conference match of the season – Weiss leads the MIAC in hitting percentage (.449), blocks per set (1.53) and total blocks (89), and is also top five with 3.40 kills per set.