If you are a wrestling fan in Minnesota, then the next couple of weeks are for you, and you could possibly be part of history.
For the next few weeks, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest will take center stage in the wrestling world as the best wrestlers in the state and country will battle for high school and college supremacy.
Not only is Minnesota high school wrestling in full swing with its section and state tournaments, but college wrestling's best is coming to town.
The high school wrestling season wraps up with the Minnesota State High School League state tournament where they will crown three team state champions and 42 individual champions at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, Feb. 27 to Saturday, Feb. 29.
After that NCAA wrestling takes center stage as the best Division I college wrestlers come to Minneapolis to compete in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at US Bank Stadium from Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21.
There you can watch over 330 wrestlers compete for a team title, 10 individual titles and 80 All-American spots.
"I am super excited that the NCAA D1 Wrestling Tournament is coming to Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium this year, as I have high hopes that my No. 1 rated Iowa Hawkeyes can win their first National Team Championship since 2010," said Scott West Wrestling Head Coach Darren Ripley.
If you can't wait that long between events, you can hop in your car and drive to the NCAA Division II wrestling championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, or to the Division III championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on March 13-14.
A couple of local wrestlers, Jordan's Andrew Fogarty and Shakopee's Owen Webster, should qualify for the NCAA Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium. Other wrestlers with Minnesota connections that should be the championships are: Patrick McKee, Seth Gross, Mitchell McKee, Griffin Parriott, Mark Hall, Taylor Venz and Gable Steveson.
This year's tournament will be the first time the championships will be held in an NFL stadium. U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, increases the event’s capacity for seating and brings world-class amenities that should provide the best experience for fans and student-athletes alike, organizers said.
U.S. Bank Stadium will look to break the current attendance records that were set during the 2018 event in Cleveland when 19,776 witnessed the championship finals and a total of 113,743 fans entered Quicken Loans Arena over the six sessions.
"It will be interesting to see how such a big venue will be received by the wrestling community because I think that it will have a plus and minus factor of making it easier for getting tickets, but some of the atmosphere and site lines might be lost in such a spacious facility," Ripley said.
The last time Minnesota was the host for the wrestling championships was in 1996 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Iowa claimed the national title that year over runner-up Iowa State. California State University, Bakersfield, Penn State and Nebraska rounded out the top five.
The championships have had 10 consecutive sellouts dating back to the 2010 tournament in Omaha.
Not only can you see the top wrestlers in country, but there plenty of activities planned around the championships for fans, such as a Fan Fest.