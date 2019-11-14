Shakopee graduate Austin McNeil, a forward for the North Iowa Bulls, was named the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) West Division Star of the Week.
McNeil broke a three-game scoreless drought and more than doubled his season-long output with six points in two wins over this past weekend.
McNeil kicked off his scoring spree with two goals — including the game-winner — to help the Bulls beat the Rochester Grizzlies 8-2 last Friday, then lit the lamp thrice for his first hat-trick of the season on Saturday, grabbing another game-winning goal and an assist as well in an 11-1 win against the Willmar WarHawks. His second and third multi-point games of the year brought his total to 6 goals and 4 assists for 10 points in 11 games this season.
The divisional stars of the week are awards given each week of the regular season to the top-performing players in each of the six divisions of the NA3HL as nominated by their head coaches.