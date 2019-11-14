Shakopee graduate Austin McNeil, a forward for the North Iowa Bulls, was named the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) West Division Star of the Week.

McNeil broke a three-game scoreless drought and more than doubled his season-long output with six points in two wins over this past weekend.

McNeil kicked off his scoring spree with two goals — including the game-winner — to help the Bulls beat the Rochester Grizzlies 8-2 last Friday, then lit the lamp thrice for his first hat-trick of the season on Saturday, grabbing another game-winning goal and an assist as well in an 11-1 win against the Willmar WarHawks. His second and third multi-point games of the year brought his total to 6 goals and 4 assists for 10 points in 11 games this season.

The divisional stars of the week are awards given each week of the regular season to the top-performing players in each of the six divisions of the NA3HL as nominated by their head coaches.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you