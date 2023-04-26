The Meadows at Mystic Lake, owned and operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, is open for the season with significant improvements at the award-winning golf course.
The most unique feature is the course's upgraded practice facility, which will open in phases through the summer as the sod is established. The "Mesa" practice area will feature four different practice greens for chipping, 30-60-yard pitch shots and bunker practice.
The other changes to the course build on its strong sequence of finishing holes. Improvements include:
- Adding tee space, playing variety and challenges, and aesthetic improvements to the par-3 17th hole.
- Enhanced construction technologies to ensure the stability of the timber wall along the approach area fairway and green.
- A distinct new bridge from the 18th green to the clubhouse.
"Having a short-game area has become a focus for a lot of instructors and golfers, since that is the majority of shots people take in the game," said Mike Luckraft, director of golf at The Meadows at Mystic Lake. "Our new practice facility offers more realistic scenarios for golfers. It's a huge opportunity for junior golfers to learn about golf and for avid golfers to focus on hitting bunker shots, 30-60-yard pitch shots, and enjoy a beautiful opportunity to play and practice.”
The course features pristine bent grass fairways, tees and greens, making it one of the most unique courses in the Twin Cities area. More than 20,000 rounds are played on the course each year.
“Surrounded by acres of wildflowers and prairie plants with water on 13 holes, The Meadows at Mystic Lake was already a high-caliber golf course, and the design and maintenance of our course are second to none,” said SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson. "We are excited to open for the season with these improvements that will make our course even better.:
The tribe worked with course architecture firm Paul Miller Design, based in Northfield, Minnesota, for the project.