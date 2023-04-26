Meadows at Mystic Lake

The Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake is now open for the season with significant improvements made to the award-winning golf course.

 Meadows at Mystic Lake photo

The Meadows at Mystic Lake, owned and operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, is open for the season with significant improvements at the award-winning golf course.

The most unique feature is the course's upgraded practice facility, which will open in phases through the summer as the sod is established. The "Mesa" practice area will feature four different practice greens for chipping, 30-60-yard pitch shots and bunker practice.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events