The Shakopee boys track team finished in the middle of the pack at the South Suburban Conference Championships June 1.
Senior David Bigaouette was lone champion for the Sabers, winning the triple jump with a leap of 42-2 3/4.
Shakopee finished with 91.5 points, which was well back of champion Rosemount (261.5). Lakeville South was third (166.5), followed by Prior Lake (161) and Lakeville North (95).
Farmington ended up sixth (89), followed by Burnsville (88), Eagan (39), Apple Valley (35.5) and Eastview (16).
"This is the boys highest finish in the SSC since 2016 when they finished third," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said. "We had three guys earn points in the long jump and three guys earn points in the triple jump.
"We also had some surprise performances from our hurdlers, high jumpers and even earned some points in the two mile and pole vault," Haskins added. "Overall, the boys competed really well and finished up strong at conference."
Behind Bigaouette in triple jump for the Sabers were senior Seth Bakken who finished fourth (40-11 3/4) and junior Julian Fletcher who took fifth (40-5 1/4).
In the long jump, Shakopee had three in the top eight. Senior Vincent Nyanducha ended up fifth (19-11 1/4), followed by sophomore Dominic Jackson in seventh (19-7 1/4) and sophomore Garrison Monroe in eighth (19-6 1/4).
Nyanducha also finished fifth in the high jump (5-10) and was eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.81).
Sophomore Vincenzo Miller finished sixth (16.57) in the 110 hurdles for the Sabers and eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.34).
Junior Ben Sedlacek earned a pair of top-three finishes in the throws for Shakopee, taking third in both the shot put (48-10) and the discus (135-0).
Sophomore Ryan Giblin was eighth in the pole vault (10-0), while junior Ryan Piotraschke was 10th (9-6).
Junior Zach Yuza finished ninth in the 800 (2:05.63), while senior Ben Palmieri was ninth in the 3,200 (10:11.43).
The Sabers' best relay finish came from the 4x800 team of Palmieri, Yuza and juniors Dan Olfert and Riley Gilkison. The foursome took sixth (8:43.24).
The Section 2AA meet is next for the Sabers. The prelims are June 9 and the finals are June 11 and both days are held at Waconia High School.