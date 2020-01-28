Minnesota Hockey has announced its scholarship opportunities for 2020. Minnesota Hockey is proud to support its members as they pursue post-secondary education with a limited number of college scholarship awards of $1,500.
To be eligible, players must be registered members of Minnesota Hockey teams or a participant in Minnesota high school hockey who will be graduating high school this spring. Minnesota Disabled Hockey will also offer a similar scholarship for its athletes to use towards personal growth and development.
Minnesota Hockey has provided scholarship opportunities to graduating seniors for over a decade with the intent of assisting its members in pursuing post-secondary education. This emphasis on personal and development was expanded to disabled hockey in 2014 with the addition of a disabled hockey scholarship, which can also be used therapy services, rehabilitation services or specialized equipment.
The Metro Hockey League, which oversees Junior Gold hockey in the metro area, also offers a scholarship called the Wes Barrette Scholarship. The scholarship is provided each season in honor of the legendary Junior Gold coach Wes Barrette. Barrette played a key role in the development of the Junior Gold level and founded the team Wessy’s Boys which has been a fixture in the St. Paul area for over 20 years.
The criteria and application information for the Minnesota Hockey scholarships can be found at https://www.minnesotahockey.org/scholarships.
To apply, all application materials must be sent to Minnesota Hockey at the address indicated on the application no later than Monday, March 16, 2020. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.
For details on the Disabled Hockey Scholarship, click https://www.minnesotahockey.org/page/show/872455-disabled-hockey-scholarship.
