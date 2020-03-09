Boston College junior Steffon Mitchell earned a pair of All-ACC men's basketball honors.
Mitchell was named to the 2019-20 All-ACC team as an honorable mention selection. The junior forward was also one of five players named to the league's All-Defensive team. The 6-8 forward received eight votes for the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.
The Shakopee graduate finished the regular season with one of the most complete stat lines in the last 25 years. In 30 games played, Mitchell averaged 7.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.9 blocked shots while posting a 1.98:1 assist/turnover ratio.
Mitchell led the ACC in steals - and ranks 14th nationally - logging 2.3 swipes per game. At 6-8, Mitchell is the tallest player among the top 30 in steals in the country, He also ranked fifth in rebounding, averaging 8.5 boards per outing. In the ACC, Mitchell is third in offensive rebounding (3.2 ORpg) and ninth in defensive rebounding (5.4 DRpg). He was also 15th in blocked shots, logging just under 1.0
The point forward also averaged 3.2 assists per game - 18th-best in the league - while logging a 1.98:1 assist/turnover ratio, ranking him sixth in the ACC.
Mitchell registered seven double-doubles this season, six in points and rebounds and one in rebounds and assists.