University of Jamestown sophomore wide receiver Garrett Mitchell, a 2017 Shakopee grad, caught three touchdown passes to tie a program record, in a 38-21 loss to Hastings College on Saturday.
Mitchell became the sixth Jimmie receiver to catch three touchdowns in a game, tying the record last set by Trent Roemmich on Nov. 10, 2012 against Mayville State (N.D.) University.
Trailing 21-0, quarterback Jordan Mann led the Jimmies on an 11 play, 83-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 21-yard pass to Mitchell.
Mann found Mitchell for a 52-yard touchdown early in the second half to cut the lead to 24-14.
The Jimmies pulled within three points, 24-21, after a six-yard Mann to Mitchell pass with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
Mitchell caught six balls for 109 yards and the three scores.
Next up for the Jimmies (0-3) is a home game against Dordt (Iowa) University on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m.