The Shakopee baseball team relied on its deep pitching staff to win three straight South Suburban Conference games.
The Sabers allowed just two total runs in three three contests, including winning 10-0 at home over Apple Valley May 23. Senior Jaden Case struck out seven in four shutout innings.
Shakopee went into the game off a pair of 2-1 victories, beating Burnsville May 22 and No. 6-ranked Eastview at home May 18.
The Sabers (12-7 overall, 10-7 in the SSC) also had a six-game stretch where it allowed just six total runs, going 5-1 in the process.
Shakopee is looking like a top-three seed in the Section 2AAAA playoffs, which will start May 26. Eighth-ranked Chanhassen (14-6), the defending champion, looks to be the No. 1 seed, followed by Minnetonka (12-6).
Chaska (11-8), Eden Prairie (10-8), Prior Lake (8-11), Waconia (5-16) and Bloomington Jefferson (6-13) are also in the field.
Shakopee is 3-0 against the section, beating Prior Lake twice and Waconia once. For complete section brackets when they become available go to mshsl.org/section-events.
Shakopee is trying to break a long state drought. The last time the Sabers were in the state field was in 1983. Chanhassen beat Shakopee 2-0 in the winner-take-all section finale last spring.
In beating Apple Valley, the Sabers led 7-0 after three innings and never looked back. Senior Alex Duncan led the offense, going 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Junior Jack Morris went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, while sophomore Ryder Peace also doubled and drove in a run. Junior Connor McGee went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while senior Ryan Vosper was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Senior Jordan La Tour pitched a scoreless relief inning for the Sabers.
In beating Burnsville, Shakopee scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning Vosper's RBI single. Junior Landon Heller got the win in relief, tossing three shutout innings with three strikeouts.
Sophomore Nick Johnson started and went four innings, allowing one run while fanning two.
Vosper finished 2 for 2, while seniors Will Straight and Tanner Ho each had a hit and a run scored. Case had a double.
Against Eastview, the Sabers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs. Peace got the rally started withy a single, moved to third on an error and scored on Ho's single to left.
Ho finished 3 for 4 with a run scored. Duncan was 2 for 3, while Peace was 1 for 3.
Morris tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on five hits with nine strikeouts.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament are June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16, which will also be at CHS Field.