Jack Morris

Junior Jack Morris went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs in Shakopee's 10-0 South Suburban Conference home win over Apple Valley May 23.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee baseball team relied on its deep pitching staff to win three straight South Suburban Conference games.

The Sabers allowed just two total runs in three three contests, including winning 10-0 at home over Apple Valley May 23. Senior Jaden Case struck out seven in four shutout innings.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

