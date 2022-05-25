The Shakopee baseball team won its final South Suburban Conference game May 19 in dramatic fashion.
It took 11 innings, but the Sabers scratched out two runs in the bottom of the frame to earn a 5-4 home victory over Rosemount. Senior Joe Roder's RBI triple tied the game with one out and he later scored the game-winning run on a based-loaded from junior Jaden Case.
Shakopee (10-9 overall) tied for fourth in the SSC with a 10-8 record. Top-ranked Farmington won the crown with a 15-3 mark.
The Sabers hope for some more dramatic wins in the Section 2AAAA playoffs. First-round play starts May 30. The title game is set for June 10.
Fourth-ranked Chaska (17-2) and No. 6 Eden Prairie (15-4) will be the top two seeds in the eight-team field. Chanhassen (11-7) looks to be the No. 3 seed, followed the Sabers, Prior Lake (9-10), Waconia (9-9), Minnetonka (3-15) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-16).
The only section team Shakopee has faced this spring is Prior Lake and the Sabers split two games with the Lakers.
For complete section brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
In the win over Rosemount, senior John Sullivan pitched four relief innings for the win, allowing one unearned run with three strikeouts. Case worked seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts.
Roder finished 3 for 5 with a double, triple and two runs scored. Senior John Sullivan doubled and scored two runs. Junior Alex Duncan finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Case was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Senior Ashton Pauly got the 11th inning rally started, getting a hit by a pitch. He scored on Roder's triple.
Sophomore Connor McGee went 2 for 5 for the Sabers, while sophomore Ryan Vosper had an RBI.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are at CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Farmington is the defending champion, beating Park in last year's title game.
All-Star Series
Meanwhile, Roder and Sullivan will represent Shakopee in the 47th annual Minnesota All-Star Series at Chaska Athletic Park June 23-25.
They will play for the Metro South squad. The series is broken down into four 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro West, East and North. Each team plays each other once during the series.
For more information, go to www.mshsbca.org.
The All-Star Series was started back in 1975 to recognize some of the top seniors in the state. There have been many players who have played in the games who went on to play Major League Baseball.
Former Minnesota Twins who played in the series include Joe Mauer and Glenn Perkins (both in 2001), Kent Hrbek (1978), Jim Eisenreich (1977), Tim Laudner (1976), Terry Steinbach (1980), Michael Restovich (1997) and Cole DeVries (2003).
Roder and Sullivan are the first two Shakopee players to ever play in the series in the same season.