The Shakopee boys hockey team is gaining steam for the upcoming Section 2AA playoffs.
The Sabers earned their best win of the season March 6, with a 4-2 home win over No. 9-ranked Prior Lake. It was the eighth South Suburban Conference win for Shakopee, the most the program's ever had since joining the 10-team league back in the 2014-15 school year.
In fact, Shakopee had just six total SSC wins in the previous five seasons combined.
Since losing to Prior Lake 7-0 back on Feb. 4, the Sabers (8-3-3 overall) have gone on an unbeaten stretch, going 5-0-3 in eight games.
"We feel the team has been progressing quite well this season, especially given the circumstances," Shakopee coach Calvin Simon said. "We still have things we need to improve on in terms of consistency before the playoffs, but we like the way things are trending."
The Section 2AA playoffs will start March 18 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 20 with the title game is set for March 24.
The Sabers could get a home playoff game for the first time as a Class 2A program. Second-ranked Eden Prairie (13-1-1) is likely the No. 1 seed, followed by Prior Lake (13-2-1) and Minnetonka (9-5-2).
Holy Family (10-3-1) will likely be the Sabers' quarterfinal opponent as either the No. 4 or 5 seed.
Other teams in the field include Chaska (10-6), Chanhassen (6-9) and New Prague (2-12).
"Regardless of what seed we get, we know it will require our best effort to advance to the semifinals," Simon said. "To win in sections, we will need excellent goaltending, timely goals and a team of young men that believe they can win."
Since joining the top class at the start of 2007-08 season, Shakopee is 0-13 in postseason play and have been outscored 108-12 in the process.
Shakopee also snapped a 14-game losing skid against Prior Lake. The last time the Sabers beat the Lakers was 3-2 in February of 2009 when both teams were still in the now-defunct Missota Conference.
In the Sabers' March 6 victory over the Lakers, it was a 2-2 game going into the third period. Senior defenseman Matt Loiselle scored unassisted on the power play, his second goal of the year, to put Shakopee up 3-2 with 5:32 left to play in the game.
Senior David Bigaouette scored unassisted 4:28 later to the Sabers up two goals, also his second goal on the season.
Junior Jere Huson scored twice in the first period for Shakopee, his 11th and 12th goals of the year. Prior Lake answered both of those goals in the second period to tie the game heading into the final frame.
Bigaouette, sophomore Jackson Vogel and junior Joe Roder each had assists in the win for Shakopee.
Senior Jacek Hummel made 32 saves in goal with 13 of those coming in the first period.
"Our seniors have shown tremendous maturity and are a big part of the reason our team has experienced the success we've had," Simon said. "We've also benefited from a few of our underclassmen stepping up and playing heavy minutes in critical situations."
Through 14 games, Huson was leading the Sabers in total points with 20, adding eight assists. Vogel was second in points with 19 (7 goals, 12 assists).