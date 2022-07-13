Garrison Monroe will stay in state to continue his football career.
The Shakopee High School senior made a verbal commitment on Twitter June 14 to play at the Division I level at the University of Minnesota starting in 2023.
Monroe, who is listed at 6-foot, 194 pounds, was a two-way player for the Sabers last fall, starting at cornerback, while also seeing time in Shakopee's offensive backfield.
Monroe helped the Sabers to an 8-3 overall record and a berth in the Class 6A state tournament. The Sabers' season ended in the semifinals with a 42-28 loss to eventual champion Lakeville South.
"First and foremost I'd like to thank God and my parents for helping me get to where I am," Monroe wrote on Twitter. "I'd like to thank my brothers Tony and Donovan for always pushing me to be my best self on and off the field. I'd like to thank my head coach Ray Betton for being by my side throughout my high school career and recruiting process.
"I'd like to thank my strength coach Mike Morris for helping me push myself in the weight room which translated to the field. I want thank my teammates for pushing me in practice and supporting me through it all. I want to thank coach Scott Tiedens for believing in me and pushing me to be a leader in life."
Monroe still has a season left with the Sabers, hoping to help his team get back to the state tournament for a fourth straight season.
Monroe had two interceptions last fall and three pass breakups for Shakopee. He also had 23 tackles.
On offense, Monroe had 31 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown. He also played a little quarterback after starter Dominic Jackson went down with a season-ending knee injury in the Sabers' fourth game. Monroe completed three passes, including two of them for touchdowns.
Other smaller regional Division I programs showed interest in Monroe before he committed to Minnesota, including North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. He also made visits to Iowa State, Illinois State and Northern Illinois
Back in February, Prep Redzone Minnesota ranked Monroe the No. 1 defensive back in the state.
According to 247sports.com, a national recruiting website, Monroe ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 4.06 short shuttle during at a Gopher football camp in early June. Along with his athleticism, he caught the attention of Gophers coach PJ Fleck, as well as secondary coach Danny Collins.
That led directly to Monroe's offer to play for the Gophers about a week later.