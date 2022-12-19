If the Shakopee Coyotes want to play baseball next summer, they may need to add more players.
And a coach.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
If the Shakopee Coyotes want to play baseball next summer, they may need to add more players.
And a coach.
Dick Steinhoff, the general manager of the Coyotes, said the team is facing two issues with the 2023 season set to start this coming April.
One is getting more younger players to play and finding a coach to lead the team. Steinhoff said said the team is also looking for a someone "to care of the management of the finances and daily operations of the team."
The Coyotes are planning a meeting at the Shakopee Community Center Jan. 2 in the Enigma Room at 7 p.m. for any players or coaches interested in joining the club.
Shakopee has two amateur baseball teams in the city, including the Shakopee Indians, a Class B team that was established in 1938. The Coyotes are part of Class C, competing in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League and in Region 3C.
Last summer was a tough season for the Coyotes as the team finished with just one win (1-22 overall). Shakopee went 0-2 in the playoffs, losing both games to New Prague.
The last time Shakopee made the Class C state tournament was in 2016 when it qualified for a second straight year. The Coyotes also qualified in 1999, 2002 and 2012.
Four of the 10 teams from Region 6C make the 48-team state field. But the Region 3C is strong with New Market, St. Patrick, Montgomery, New Prague, Union Hill, St. Benedict, Webster, Lonsdale, Prior Lake and Veseli all part of the field.
According to the rosters on the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website, Shakopee had 19 total players last summer and 13 were former Shakopee High School graduates.
Only two 2022 Shakopee graduates were on the roster last summer — Joe Grim and Cole Leighton. There were seven Shakopee players who graduated in 2013 or earlier, hence the need for more younger players for the team.
For more information on Minnesota amateur baseball, the Dakota-Rice-Scott League or the Coyotes, go to mnbaseball.org. Follow the Coyotes on the Twitter at @ShakopeeCoyotes.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.