Can Jaime Grossman bring the type of success to the Shakopee girls hockey program as he did at Eden Prairie?
That's the hope as Grossman is taking over as head coach of the Sabers from Erin Hunt, who has led the team for the past seven seasons.
Grossman stepped down as coach at Eden Prairie after this past season. He spent 11 years coaching the Eagles, leading the team to five Section 2AA titles and the 2016 state championship.
Before Eden Prairie, Grossman coached one year at Prior Lake (2010-11). He came to Prior Lake after spending seven seasons as head coach at Holy Angels (2004 to 2010).
Grossman had a career winning percentage of .771 at Holy Angels. He led the Stars to five straight Missota Conference titles (2004 to 2008) and two state appearances.
Holy Angels won the Class A state title in 2005 and was a state participant in Class AA in 2006.
Grossman's move to Shakopee was a pretty simple one.
"I was hired by the district as the facility use specialist (last fall)," Grossman said. "Since then, I have been working in the activities office and have really enjoyed my time in the office and getting to know Saber Nation. I have coached for a long time and worked in schools for a long time, but I've never had the opportunity to work and coach in the same school.
"I feel that will really help me be a better coach," Grossman added.
Grossman also serves on the Shakopee Youth Hockey Association board and he lives in the community, so the move to the Sabers seemed like a natural fit.
"I'm very excited about the work we have been doing on the board to grow the sport in Shakopee," Grossman said. "In my time on the board, I have seen the committed community, had the chance to get to know Calvin Simon and see what he is building on the boys side (as the head coach).
"I'm really eager to get to work helping SYHA and Calvin work to making Shakopee a thriving hockey community," Grossman added.
The Shakopee girls have never made the state tournament in program history. But the Sabers were a competitive team under the Hunt over the last seven seasons.
Hunt had an overall record of 90-73-13 as head coach, including 6-7 in the playoffs. She had winning seasons in her first six years, before going 11-16 overall this past winter, including 1-1 in the playoffs.
Hunt had a record of 63-49-11 in her seven seasons in the SSC, finishing 7-11 this past year.
Shakopee made it to the Section 2AA title game in 2018, but it was Grossman's Eagles who denied the Sabers' a state berth with a 3-0 win.
As much as Grossman would love to lead the Sabers to a state tournament, that's just one part of being a head coach in high school.
"My goals are to learn and grow every year, but my philosophy has stayed the same," Grossman said. "Coaching high school sports is about growing young girls and boys into great young men and women. I hope our program is able to help our athletes learn life lessons through the game of hockey, while being good citizens in our community.
"Athletes in our program will be good students, great teammates and better people," Grossman added. "I'm really excited to get started and can't wait to share my passion for the game with the community."