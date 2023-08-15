The Shakopee girls tennis team has some returning talent that should help it to compete in a very competitive South Suburban Conference — as well as in Section 2AA.
But can the Sabers contend?
New head coach Krista Pawlicki hopes so. She takes over a team that graduated seven seniors from last year’s squad who played for former coach Jenny Larsen.
Shakopee had a 10-5 overall record last fall, including 6-3 in the SSC. The Sabers went 1-1 in the Section 2AA team tourney, falling 6-1 to Eden Prairie in the second round.
“I’m grateful to get back into coaching in the SSC after taking a break to be with family,” Pawlicki said. “The connections and relationships built over 15 years of coaching in the conference are special. The timing is right and I’m appreciative of those who came before me who helped build a respectable program.”
Pawlicki was a head coach at Apple Valley and coached at Bloomington Kennedy and Eastview. Her daughter Olivia is one the captains for the Sabers this fall, along with senior Shivani Prabhu and junior Ava Kale.
Senior Renelle Raghavan, junior Brielle Pankake and sophomore Vanessa Phan are also expected to contribute to the varsity.
“Our goal is to compete and grow as a team,” Pawlicki said. “There are some positions in both singles and doubles that need to be filled and we have a great opportunity to develop and improve this season. We have a challenging conference, and I would expect to be competitive and have quality matches with the teams in the South Suburban.”
Lakeville South has the last two conference titles, while Burnsville has been the runner-up the last two seasons. Prior Lake, Lakeville North and Eagan also look to be contenders.
Section 2AA is also strong. Minnetonka has won the last five titles, as well as the last two Class AA state team championships. There was no postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sabers will open the SSC season Aug. 24 at home against Farmington. The regular season ends Sept. 26 in league action at Rosemount.
The Section 2AA team tourney starts Oct. 2 with the semifinals and title matches Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Section singles and doubles play starts Oct. 12 with the finals for both Oct. 17 in St. Peter.
The section field also includes includes Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen, Hutchinson, Jordan, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola, Marshall, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington.
This year’s state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is held the first two days, followed by singles and doubles play the next two days.
A Lake Conference team has won 24 of the last 25 state team titles. Edina has captured 22 of those since 1997 with Minnetonka getting the other two.
Mahtomedi is the only non-Lake team that has won a title — back in 2016.