The Shakopee boys swimming team enjoyed a winning season in the South Suburban Conference.
Next up for the Sabers is the Section 2AA meet, where a loaded field awaits them. The prelims are Feb. 23 at the Eden Prairie Community Center, followed by diving the next day and then the finals.
Perennial powers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Chaska/Chanhassen head the field, followed by Waconia, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville.
At sections, the winning relay team and top two finishers in each of the individual events make the Class AA state field. The top four divers also qualify. The other way to get to state is meeting by the qualifying times, which will be the main goal for the Sabers.
Shakopee finished the SSC dual season with a 5-4 record, including a 97-70 home win over Burnsville Feb. 8. The Sabers won 11 of 12 events, including all three relays.
Seniors Ben Thompson, Dustin Theis, Kael Lunser-Cahill and Drew Christman teamed up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.43. Senior Cole Truax, juniors Landon Vaupel and Bennett Burfeind and sophomore Kale Flemming won the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.83).
The Sabers went one-two in the 200 freestyle relay. Vaupel, Flemming, Burfeind and Thompson won (1:35.62), while Truax, Lunser-Cahill, eighth-grader Charlie Cutts and junior Brayden Knutson was second (1:44.04).
Thompson and Vaupel each won two individual events. Vaupel claimed the 200 freestyle (1:56.51) and the 100 freestyle (51.73), while Thompson was tops in the 50 freestyle (23.25) and the 500 freestyle (5:02.27).
Truax won the 200 individual medley (2:25.71) for Shakopee, as did ninth-grader Gabriel Christenson in the 100 butterfly (1:10.21) and Flemming in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.18).
Junior Matthew Leisure won diving (143.25 points).
Runner-up finishes for the Sabers went to ninth-grader Samuel Lindeen in the 100 backstroke (1:07.37) and the 100 butterfly (1:11.53), Burfeind in the 500 freestyle (5:19.25) and the 50 freestyle (24.68), Flemming in the 200 freestyle (1:57.60), Knutson in the 200 individual medley (2:29.37), ninth-grader Charlie Todd in the diving (124.95) and Theis in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.76).
Shakopee went into the dual off a 94-84 home loss to Prior Lake in SSC action Feb. 4. Thompson had the Sabers' lone win taking the 50 freestyle (23.56).
Vaupel was runner-up in both the 200 freestyle (1:54.32) and the 500 freestyle (5:14.92). Burfeind was second in the 200 individual medley (2:14.17), as was Leisure in diving (157.0).
Thompson, Flemming, Burfeind and Cutts were runner-up in the 200 medley relay (1:49.37), as were Cutts, Flemming, Lunser-Cahill and Vaupel in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.78) and Thompson, Burfeind, Flemming and Vaupel in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.78).
This year's Class AA state meet is set for March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Thompson is the lone Saber with state experience, competing on the 400 freestyle relay last winter.
Edina is the defending state champion. The Sabers were a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018.