Sabers Trio

Junior Jack Morris (19) and senior Jaden Case (24) combined for a no-hitter in Shakopee’s 10-0 win over Waconia in the season opener April 13, while junior Charlie Toegnes (5) caught the no-hitter.

 Twitter photo by @tschlepe

The season opener for the Shakopee baseball team could not have gone much better.

Junior Jack Morris and senior Jaden Case combined on a no-hitter in the Sabers’ 10-0 home victory over Waconia April 13. Morris went three innings, striking out six, while Case worked the last two innings with two strikeouts.

