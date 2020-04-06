If you are a middle school athlete in Shakopee there will be no spring sports offered through the two Shakopee middle schools.
The school district announced, "Due to COVID-19 and the Governor's orders of Distance Learning until at least May, the Shakopee School District has made the decision to cancel the middle school sports season for Spring 2020. This includes 7-8th grade softball, 6-8th grade boys tennis, 7-8th grade track and field, and 6-8th grade golf. The 7-8th grade baseball season had already been postponed earlier this season."
The release continued, "Refunds will be processed automatically for any middle school athlete that is registered for one of the above sports. Nothing needs to be done by parents or athletes to receive your refund unless you are specifically contacted by us. All refunds will be processed back on to the credit card that was used for the registration. The activities office will begin processing refunds immediately and the credits should begin showing up on your bank statements by Monday morning."
High School sports will resume once schools reopen. This is only for Middle School specific sports. If an athlete is in 7th or 8th grade and has made a 9th grade or higher team, they will still remain active and their season will start in May.