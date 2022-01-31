The Shakopee girls hockey team has two things usually needed come playoff time to succeed — experience and a top goalie.
The Sabers should be a top-four seed in the Section 2AA tournament, which starts Feb. 11 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals and title game are set for Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, respectively at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Shakopee (10-13 overall, 7-9 in the South Suburban Conference) has a 4-5 record since the New Year. Four of those losses are by one goal, including 6-5 in overtime at home versus Apple Valley Jan. 29 in league play.
Shakopee also fell 3-2 at Burnsville Jan. 27 in SSC action, before earning a 3-0 home victory over Chaska/Chanhassen Jan. 25.
Chaska/Chanhassen (9-14) is a Section 2AA foe and potentially could be the Sabers' first-round opponent. Third-ranked Minnetonka (19-5) looks to be the No. 1 seed, while No. 4 Holy Family (18-4-1) will be the No. 2.
Eden Prairie (8-14) is also in the hunt for a top-four seed. Bloomington Jefferson (12-11), Prior Lake (6-16-1) and New Prague (9-11-3) are also in the field.
Shakopee made a quick exit in the playoffs last year, falling 3-2 in overtime to Jefferson in the quarterfinals. It was the first time the Sabers lost in the first round of the postseason since 2015.
Shakopee's streak of consecutive winning seasons is also on the line without a strong finish. The team has had a winning record the last seven seasons and in 16 of its last 17 campaigns.
The one thing missing from the Shakopee’s resume is a state berth.
Against Chaska/Chanhassen, senior Alexander Boots earned the shutout with 27 saves. Boots has two shutouts on the year and a 3.24 goals-against average.
Shakopee scored a goal in all three periods against the StormHawks.
Ninth-grader Hannah Grabianowski, junior Annika Willmert and sophomore Breklyn Skattum had the Sabers' goals. Junior Raegen Nash had two assists, while Willmert, junior Emma Heyer and ninth-grader Callie Peterson each had one assist.
In the loss to Burnsville, the Sabers allowed the game-winner with 5:34 left in the third period.
Senior Riley Peterson had both goals for the Sabers. Seniors Olivia Grabianowski and Eddie Schmidt each had an assist. Boots made 30 saves in net.
Against Apple Valley, the Eagles tied the game up with a goal with 2:07 left to play in regulation and then won it scoring 4:20 into the extra session.
Nash led the Sabers with two goals an an assist, while Willmert had a goal and two assists. Riley Peterson and Hannah Grabianowski also scored for Shakopee.
Ninth-grader Lilly Canny, Callie Peterson and Heyer each had assists. Boots finished with 28 saves.
This year’s Class 2A state tournament is set for Feb. 23-26 at the Xcel Energy Center. Edina is the defending champion, beating Andover 2-1 in last year's title game.
In 2020, Andover beat Edina 5-3 for the state crown.