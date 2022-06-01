Maren Masters will get one more shot to earn that elusive state berth.
For the second straight year, the junior on the Shakopee girls golf team fell just short of qualifying for the Class 3A competition. She finished 10th in the 36-hole the Section 2AAA tournament June 1 at The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
Masters had a 36-hole total of 166, shooting 84 in the first round May 31 and 82 in round two.
The winning team makes the state field, along with the top-five golfers not on the advancing squad. Masters was two finishes shy and five shots back of the final berth.
Last spring, Masters was at sections, with a 164 total (80-84), missing state by one place and four total shots. So next spring, she’ll get one more shot of qualifying for state in her senior season.
Junior Emma Heyer also qualified for the final round for the Shakopee girls, taking 16th place with a 180 total (86-94).
Senior Katie Goodwin carded a 99 in the first round for the Sabers, while junior Kynzie Stark shot 106. Junior Molly Morrow finished with a 109, followed by senior Taylor Pawlowski with 115.
As a team, the Sabers didn’t qualify for the second round, finishing sixth in the team standings with a first-round total of 375. Eden Prairie won the crown with a 36-hole total of 640.
Minnetonka was a distant second (674), followed Chanhassen (687) and Chaska (690).
Madi Hicks of Chanhassen won the individual title with a 36-hole total of 148 (75-73).
Saber boys
The Shakopee boys also didn’t qualify as a team for the second round of sections, shooting a first-day total of 333 to finish ninth. Junior Gavin Lee was the only Saber to make the second round individually.
Lee shot a 5-over par 77 in the first round, but had an 85 in round two to finish tied for 23rd.
Other first-round scores for the Shakopee boys came from ninth-grader Adam Wagner (83), ninth-grader Sam Willmert (85), senior Colin Kvam (88), junior Nicholas Plagge (88) and senior Jaden Zander (90).
Eden Prairie’s Brady Baynes was the medalist with a 36-hole total of 143 (70-73).
Chanhassen won the team title with a 597 total, followed by Eden Prairie (603), Prior Lake (622), Minnetonka (623) and Orono (628).
The Class 3A state tournament is set for June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Alexandria won the girls team title last year, while Maple Grove claimed the boys crown.