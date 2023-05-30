Otarhe Okoh

Senior Otarhe Okoh teamed up with and junior Aleksi Huson for Shakopee in the Section 2AA doubles tournament.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Anuj Priyadarshi made a long run in the Section 2AA singles tournament May 30 at Gustavus Aldophus College in St. Peter.

But the sophomore on the Shakopee boys tennis team fell a victory shy of a state berth, losing the match for true second in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) to Konner Gunwall of Chanhassen.

