Anuj Priyadarshi made a long run in the Section 2AA singles tournament May 30 at Gustavus Aldophus College in St. Peter.
But the sophomore on the Shakopee boys tennis team fell a victory shy of a state berth, losing the match for true second in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) to Konner Gunwall of Chanhassen.
Priyadarshi fell 6-0, 6-0 to Maddox Lundell of Minnetonka in the semifinals, but then earned a three-set win (6-7, 6-2, 6-1) over Bryan Lewis of Mankato West for third place, which earned him the true-second match.
Priyadarshi won in straight sets in the first two rounds May 27 — 6-0, 6-1 over Sebastian Hoehn of Mankato West and 6-0, 6-0 over Ezra Greenman of New Ulm.
Senior Ajay Inampudi also competed in singles for the Sabers, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Soren Featherstone of Prior Lake in the first round, before falling in three sets (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) to Lewis in the second round.
In doubles, junior Jack Deegan and sophomore Abhay Inampudi teamed up for Shakopee and went 1-1, as did senior Otarhe Okoh and junior Aleksi Huson.
Deegan and Inampudi won 6-0, 6-1 in the first round over Connor Seeland and Caleb Stocker of New Prague, before falling 6-1, 6-0 to Quinn Kelly and Madden Vanderwerf of Mankato East in round two.
Okoh and Huson rolled in straight sets in the first round (6-0, 6-0) over Ben Brownfield and Thomas Schwartz of New Ulm, and then lost 6-3, 6-4 to Colin Witt and Luke Jacobson of Prior Lake in the next round.
The last time Shakopee was represented at state was in 2019 when Alex Kortgard and Tharun Inturi were there in doubles.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota as well as at the University of Virginia.
Team-wise, Shakopee made it all the way to the Section 2AA semifinals, before losing 5-2 to Eden Prairie May 23. The Sabers finished the season with a 9-7 overall record, including 6-3 in the South Suburban Conference.
Shakopee got a bye in the first playoff round, then beat Prior Lake 6-1 in round two May 18 to earn a spot in the semifinals. The Sabers swept all three doubles matches against the Lakers.
Sophomore Abhay Inampudi and Deegan won at the No. 1 spot (6-0, 6-2), while senior Caden Menning and senior Ethan Dunavan earned a three-set victory at No. 2 (6-2, 6-7, 10-7). Sophomore Gaurav Shirole and eighth grader Lucas Wieczorek were winners at No. 3 (7-5, 6-4).
Singles wins for the Sabers went to Anuj Priyadarshi at No. 2 (6-1, 6-4), Huson at No. 3 (6-0, 6-2) and Ajay Inampudi at No. 4 (6-1, 6-1).