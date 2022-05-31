The Shakopee boys tennis team won six of 10 total matches in Section 2AA singles and doubles play.
Senior Luke Johnson led the Sabers in singles with a 2-1 record. He lost in the semifinals May 30 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, falling 6-1, 7-5 to Brian Lewis of Mankato East.
Johnson won in straight sets in the first two rounds — 6-2, 6-4 over Jonathan Sayler of New Prague and 6-1, 6-1 over Leo Ostigard of Prior Lake.
In doubles, senior Owen Forsythe and ninth-grader Anuj Priyadarshi also won two of three matches for Shakopee, losing in straight sets to Kyle Jacobson and Luke Jacobson of Prior Lake in the semifinals (7-5, 6-0).
Forsythe and Priyadarshi rolled in the first two rounds, winning 6-0, 6-2 over Tyson Henkels and Quentin Burns of Worthington and 6-3, 6-4 over Sam Oltman and Sam Gersich of Mankato West.
Sophomore Aleski Huson competed for the Sabers in singles, finishing 1-1. He won 6-1, 6-0 over Thomas Schwartz of New Ulm in the first round, before falling 6-1, 6-2 to Wyatt Crowell of Prior Lake in round two.
In doubles, junior Otarhe Okoh and senior Aman Priyadarshi also went 1-1 for Shakopee. They won 6-4, 6-2 over Ian Kim and Nicholas Danger of Mankato West in the first round, before falling 6-4, 6-2 to Quinn Kelly and Madden Vanderwerf of Mankato East in the next round.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota as well as at the University of Virginia.
Meanwhile, the Sabers finished the team portion of their season with a 8-8 overall record (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference). Shakopee made it to the Section 2AA semifinals, before falling 5-2 to Eden Prairie.