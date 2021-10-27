The Shakopee cross country teams fell short of any state berths Oct. 26 in the Section 2AAA meet Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The Saber girls ended up seventh in the team standings with 178 points, while the boys squad finished eighth with 159 points.
The field was very strong for both races. On the girls side, there were three teams ranked in the top five — No. 1 Minnetonka, No. 2 Edina and No. 5 Prior Lake — vying for the two state team spots.
Edina won with 39 points, followed by Prior Lake (52) and Minnetonka (55), leaving the No. 1-ranked team out of the Class 3A state competition, which is set for Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Chanhassen was a distant fourth with 134 points, followed by Waconia (140) and Eden Prairie (142), while Chaska was eighth (208).
In the boys race, second-ranked Minnetonka claimed the crown with 32 points, followed by No. 10 Edina (41) in the second spot. Eden Prairie ended up third (93), followed by Prior Lake (139), Chanhassen (144), Chaska (153) and Waconia (156).
The top six runners not on the two state qualifying teams also make state. Senior Zach Yuza came the closest for the Sabers, finishing 21st overall with a time of 17:37.03 in the 5,000-meter boys race.
The sixth and final state spot went to Nolan Bakken of Eden Prairie, who finished 17th (17:17.09).
Other finishes for the Saber boys came from senior Ryan O'Connor in 26th (17:44.99), sophomore Quinn Froats in 32nd (18:01.64), junior Braden Burger in 39th (18:21.34), senior Nicholas Miller in 41st (18:33.99), eighth-grader Owen Stuwe in 45th (18:44.79) and ninth-grader Kyle Messner in 48th (19:01.60).
For the Shakopee girls, sophomore Sarah Armstrong led the way finishing 27th overall with a time of 20:45.0. Sophomore Ellie Hall was 33rd (21:22.96), while seventh-grader Anastasia Zebrey ended up 34th (21:24.15).
Other finishes for the girls included eighth-grader Anna Zebrev in 40th (21:48.53), sophomore Emily Hubmer in 44th (22:00.86), junior Sarah Savage in 53rd (22:56.34) and ninth-grader Callie Peterson in 56th (did not finish).
Last April, the Minnesota State High School reclassified sections for all sports and cross country went to three classes. So this year's state race will be the first three-level competition.
There was no state meet last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.