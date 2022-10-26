The Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams fell short of a state bids Oct. 25.
Competing in a loaded Section 2AAA field at Gale Woods in Minnetrista, the Sabers had one top-20 finish. That came from junior Quinn Froats, who was 20th in the boys' race with a time of 17:00.34 on the 5,000-meter course.
The Shakopee boys ended up fifth in the team standings with 147 points. Fourth-ranked Minnetonka won the title (29), followed by No. 9 Eden Prairie (61), Edina (77) and Chaska (121).
Chanhassen ended up sixth (148), followed by Prior Lake (181) and Waconia (201).
On the girls side, second-ranked Minnetonka claimed the team crown with 37 points, followed by No. 4 Prior Lake (58), No. 5 Edina (61), Eden Prairie (131), Waconia (131), Chaska (136), Chanhassen (158) and the Sabers (204).
The top two teams in both the boys and girls races make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads. Cross country went to three classes across the state last fall.
Senior Braden Burger was the next-best finisher behind Froats for the Shakopee boys, taking 28th (17:35.17).
Ninth grader Owen Stuwe ended up 25th (17:22.83), followed by junior Trentyn Coleman in 32nd (17:54.11), sophomore Peyton Gilkison in 42nd (18:18.80), junior Tyler Balvance in 45th (18:34.75) and sophomore Kyle Messner (DNF).
For the Saber girls, eighth grader Anastasia Zebrev led the way, taking 31st overall with a time of 20:26.79. She was followed by ninth grader Anna Zebrev (37th, 21:03.44), junior Ellie Hall (43rd, 21:39.49), ninth grader Taylor Daily (44th, 21:40.76), seventh grader Madison Fonder (49th, 22:01.12), eighth grader Elise Savage (52nd, 23:03.05) and sophomore Emily Hubmer (53rd, 23:05.97).
This year’s Class 3A state competition will be Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The Shakopee girls have been to state as a team six times: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016. The boys program has made it three times: 1994, 2014 and 2015.
Maria Hauger won four straight Class AA individual state championships for the Shakopee girls, starting in 2009.