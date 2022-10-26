Shakopee CC

The Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams fell short of a state bids Oct. 25.

Competing in a loaded Section 2AAA field at Gale Woods in Minnetrista, the Sabers had one top-20 finish. That came from junior Quinn Froats, who was 20th in the boys' race with a time of 17:00.34 on the 5,000-meter course.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

