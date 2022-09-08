With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, the referee shortage is still square in the forefront for high school athletic directors.
“I think athletic directors could feel an official shortage brewing pre-pandemic,” Jordan Athletic Director Joe Perkl said. “We were already being told to schedule lower-level games in various sports on nontraditional play dates.
“What the pandemic did was move some of our older, more experienced officials out of the business,” Perkl added. “In turn, we do not have enough young, up-and-coming officials filling those voids.”
Back on Sept. 1, Chanhassen Athletic Director Mike Bailey had to call Lakeville South to see if a B-squad girls soccer game could just be a scrimmage. Why? No officials.
“It’s a disaster,” Bailey said. “I think fan behavior certainly contributes to it. We are always working on that with our fans whether it’s the student section or parents. It’s a huge issue.”
“Unfortunately, this year hasn’t been better, Prior Lake Athletic Director Jeff Marshall said. “We are still seeing a major shortage in football and soccer. The lower levels are especially problematic, especially in soccer. We are trying to get creative and do the best we can.”
Many varsity sports have been forced to move off their traditional nights. Take football, for instance; “Friday Night Lights” are sometimes Thursday contests.
Two of Chanhassen’s regular season games are on Thursday. Rival Chaska avoided the Thursday night contests, but Shakopee also has two Thursday night games, three if you count MEA week.
In past years, football’s regular season ended on Wednesday night in MEA week. Last fall, all of the 6A teams, including Shakopee, Prior Lake and Burnsville, ended the next night.
Chanhassen’s regular season ends on a Tuesday (Oct. 8) as the Storm will be playing Bloomington Jefferson at the Minnesota Vikings’ TCO Performance Center in Eagan. There’s just not enough officials in the state for all teams’ regular season to end on Wednesday like in years past.
“The officials shortage is real,” Shakopee Athletic Director Matt Hanson said. “Since COVID, the new normal is moving all games to nontraditional dates and times to ensure coverage.
“This fall already, soccer, volleyball and football have moved off of traditional dates and the official assignors are telling us that this will continue into the future.”
According to the Minnesota State High School League, there were 6,000 officials before the pandemic — a number that is down 20% the last two years.
However, football and most other varsity sports are not the bigger issue.
“Lower-level officials continue to be a major problem,” Hanson said. “We have already had to move or cancel games this past week due to a lack of officials, with another potential cancelation (Sept. 6) as we don’t have a lower-level soccer official.”
“The toughest one has been finding referees for boys and girls soccer,” Bailey said. “They don’t seem to exist.”
The MSHSL’s “Thank a Ref” promotion is in its seventh year and is a way to recognize officials. The league also has multiple programs targeting younger officials, as well as more mentorship programs.
“In Jordan, I’m blessed with great people in our district and community willing to officiate,” Perkl said. “However, we still haven’t been able to get every game or match covered. We have had lower-level soccer, baseball and softball games that have been coach-officiated, or played as a scrimmage, due to not having an ump or referee.”
Last April, the National Federation of High Schools held its first-ever Officials Consortium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Leaders from more than 50 sports organizations were there.
“We discovered that everyone was working on the same problem, but there is no strategic collaboration between the entities,” said Dana Pappas, NFHS director of officiating services. “We understand that everybody is reliant upon our pipeline at the high school level. So, we want to work together to replenish and keep that pipeline healthy and figure out ways that we can do the work collectively instead of everyone doing it on their own.”
The MSHSL has also partnered with the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services and Minnesota Amateur Commission. Together, they put on an officiating expo Aug. 29 at TCO Stadium. There were representatives for baseball, softball, football, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, tennis and hockey there.
It’s just one more step to solve an ongoing problem with the lack of officials across the state for all sports, from high school all the way down to the youth levels.