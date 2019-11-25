Shakopee football
Buy Now

Cornerback Elijah Ofori makes an open field tackle on Totino-Grace running back Isaac Richards.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

Shakopee senior defensive backs Elijah Ofori and Connor Raines have been selected to play in the 2019 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.

The pair of seniors helped the Sabers football team reach the state tournament for the first time since 1981.

The 47th annual Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer All-Star Football Game will be played on Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Ofori and Raines will play for the south team.

To see complete rosters from the north and south, go to http://allstarfootball.org.

Eighty-eight seniors are selected to play in the game. For the 10th consecutive year, the game will be a north-south format.

This is the fourth time the all-star game will be played in December. In the past, the game had been played in the summer.

The first all-star football games were played in 1945, 1946 and 1952 through 1960, before the current annual series began at Memorial Stadium in 1974. The game has been played at nine different locations during its history with the former Parade Stadium in Minneapolis being the most frequent site (19 games).

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you