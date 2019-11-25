Shakopee senior defensive backs Elijah Ofori and Connor Raines have been selected to play in the 2019 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.
The pair of seniors helped the Sabers football team reach the state tournament for the first time since 1981.
The 47th annual Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer All-Star Football Game will be played on Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Ofori and Raines will play for the south team.
To see complete rosters from the north and south, go to http://allstarfootball.org.
Eighty-eight seniors are selected to play in the game. For the 10th consecutive year, the game will be a north-south format.
This is the fourth time the all-star game will be played in December. In the past, the game had been played in the summer.
The first all-star football games were played in 1945, 1946 and 1952 through 1960, before the current annual series began at Memorial Stadium in 1974. The game has been played at nine different locations during its history with the former Parade Stadium in Minneapolis being the most frequent site (19 games).