Senior Garrison Monroe earned one more honor for the Shakopee football team.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back was selected to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State football team. Twenty-six players earned first-team honors, 12 each on offense and defense, a kicker/punter and an all-purpose player.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events