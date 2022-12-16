Senior Garrison Monroe earned one more honor for the Shakopee football team.
The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back was selected to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State football team. Twenty-six players earned first-team honors, 12 each on offense and defense, a kicker/punter and an all-purpose player.
There were also 26 players named to the second team.
Monroe, who will play Division I football next year at the University of Minnesota, was a two-way player for Shakopee. He averaged 14.2 yards per carry, rushing for 643 yards and eight touchdowns.
Monroe also missed a game due to injury. He was one of the Sabers' top defensive backs, finishing with 41 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
As a junior, Monroe had two interceptions and 23 tackles while adding 188 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground for Shakopee.
This past fall, Monroe helped lead the Sabers to a fourth straight trip to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The team finished with a 7-4 record, having its season end in the quarterfinals Nov. 10 with a 28-12 loss to Eden Prairie.
Rosemount, the Class 6A state runner-up to Maple Grove, had the most all-state players selected to the first team with three: offensive lineman Noah Lindsay, defensive lineman Hayden Bills and linebacker Kade Gilbertson.
Three other schools had at least two players selected. They were running back Carson Hansen and defensive back Ryder Patterson of Lakeville South, defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor and defensive back Devin Jordan of Eden Prairie and quarterback Jacob Kilzer and kicker/punter Connor Fournier of Maple Grove.
Hansen was named the Player of the Year.
Other first-team offensive selections included running backs Maxwell McEnelly of Waconia and Sam Backer of Chatfield, receivers/tight ends Eli Paulson of Anoka, Carter Holcomb of Rochester Mayo and Brady Anderson of Edina and offensive linemen Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville, Greg Johnson of Prior Lake, Jack Liwienski of Minnetonka and Jerome Williams of Osseo.
Others selected on defense were defensive linemen Jaxon Howard of Robbinsdale Cooper and Keenan Wilson of Eagan, linebackers Reese Littlefield of Centennial, Alex Elliott of Hutchinson and Jordan Summers of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and defensive back Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy.
Cade Osterman of Elk River was selected as the all-purpose player.
All-Star Game
Monroe was his teammate, senior Jadon Hellerud, both competed in the 49th Minnesota High School All-Star Game Dec. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Eighty-eight seniors were selected to play in the game from across the state, which for the 12th straight year was a north-south format. Monroe and Hellerud were part of the South squad.
The South earned a 30-0 win over the North with Hellerud scoring a touchdown and being named game's offensive most valuable player.
Last fall, Hellerud led the Sabers in rushing with 1,348 yards on 276 carries, including a team-best 12 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder also missed nearly two full games with an injury.
As a junior, Hellerud rushed for 1,339 yards and 19 touchdowns for Shakopee. He had 134 yards and 30 carries as a sophomore.