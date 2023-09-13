Sarah Heckel

Junior Sarah Heckel has control of the ball in Shakopee's 2-1 win at Chaska in a battle of Section 2AAA foes Aug. 31.

 Brendan O'Brien/Southwest News Media

The Shakopee girls soccer team dropped a pair of one-goal games to start the South Suburban Conference season.

The Sabers lost 3-2 at Apple Valley Sept. 6 and dropped a 1-0 contest at home to Lakeville South Sept. 12. Between those games, Shakopee earned a 4-1 win at Chanhassen Sept. 9 in a battle of Section 2AAA foes.

