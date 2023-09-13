The Shakopee girls soccer team dropped a pair of one-goal games to start the South Suburban Conference season.
The Sabers lost 3-2 at Apple Valley Sept. 6 and dropped a 1-0 contest at home to Lakeville South Sept. 12. Between those games, Shakopee earned a 4-1 win at Chanhassen Sept. 9 in a battle of Section 2AAA foes.
Shakopee (2-4 overall) is 2-2 against section teams so far with a 2-1 win over Chaska, and 3-0 and 2-0 losses to No. 4-ranked Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, respectively.
No statistics, goals scorers, assists, saves, have been provided for any of Shakopee's first six games.
The Sabers are seeking a third straight season earning double-digit wins, going 10-6-2 last fall. Minnetonka ended the Sabers' season last fall in the section semifinals with a 2-0 win.
Shakopee won 2-1 over Prior Lake in the quarterfinals. That was the Sabers' third section quarterfinal win since becoming a big school at the start of 2005-06 school year. The program also won in the first round in 2020 and in 2014.
Shakopee is playing all seven section teams this fall, getting Waconia at home Sept. 16 and playing at No. 6 Edina Sept. 30, along with facing Prior Lake on the road Oct. 2 in conference play.
The Sabers will finish the regular season Oct. 6 at home to Eastview in league action. Section play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals Oct 12 and the title game Oct. 17. The higher seed is home throughout the postseason.
Edina has won the last two section crowns, while also winning in 2017. Minnetonka won in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, while Eden Prairie won four straight titles from 2012 to 2015.
In fact, the last time a non-Lake Conference team to win that section was Burnsville in 2011.
This year's state tournament starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals (Oct. 31) and title game (Nov. 3) are held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Seventh-ranked Rosemount is the defending champion.
Shakopee's lone state berth came in 2003 when it was the runner-up in Class A. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.