The Shakopee boys swimming team faced some top competition in the Section 2AA pool Feb. 24-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
In a loaded field that includes perennial powers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake, the Sabers managed to get one individual and one relay through to the Class AA state, which is March 3-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Senior Landon Vaupel earned Shakopee's lone individual state spot, and he team teamed up with senior Bennett Burfeind, junior Kale Flemming and ninth grader Charlie Cutts to qualify in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Sabers ended up sixth in the team standings with 152 points. Minnetonka won the title (488), followed by Eden Prairie (412), Prior Lake (383), Chaska/Chanhassen (276) and Waconia (183).
Bloomington Jefferson ended up seventh (95) and Burnsville was eighth (92).
The winning relay teams and top two finishers in the individual events make state. The other way to get there is by meeting the state qualifying time.
The Sabers' 400 freestyle team did just that taking fifth with a time of 3:16.21, which was .95 ahead of the cut.
Vaupel ended up second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.50. He was sixth in the 50 freestyle (22.07), missing the cut by .22.
Shakopee's 200 freestyle team of Vaupel, Cutts, Flemming and Burfeind took sixth (1:30.09), missing the qualifying time by .49.
The 200 medley team of senior Brayden Knutson, sophomore Gabriel Christenson, junior Ethan Woitas and ninth grader Luke Gens ended up seventh (1:54.99).
In diving, the top four finishers make state. Shakopee had two divers in the top 10 with senior Justice Luce taking eighth with 303.70 points and senior Matthew Leisure taking ninth (294).
Seventh grader Mason Stoering ended up 14th (216.75) for the Sabers.
Burfeind ended up 10th in the 100 butterfly (53.87) and 13th in the 100 backstroke (58.47), while Flemming was 12th in both the 200 individual medley (2:07.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.90).
Sophomore Tyler Guenin had the Sabers' best finish in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, taking 22nd (1:59.74) and 18th (5:17.87), respectively.
Shakopee finished 38th in the state team standings last year. Edina is the defending champion.
Vaupel was 20th in the 100 freestyle at state last year, while Flemming, Vaupel and Burfeind were three-fourths of the 400 freestyle relay that took 13th.
Prior to the pandemic, the Sabers had a ton of success in the pool. The team was a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018, and it also won back-to-back South Suburban Conference titles in 2018 and 2019.