Shakopee's 400 freestyle relay team of seniors Landon Vaupel (top right),Bennett Burfeind (bottom right), ninth grader Charlie Cutts (bottom left) and junior Kale Flemming took second in the Section 2AA meet Feb. 25 to qualify for state.

 Submitted photo

The Shakopee boys swimming team faced some top competition in the Section 2AA pool Feb. 24-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.

In a loaded field that includes perennial powers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake, the Sabers managed to get one individual and one relay through to the Class AA state, which is March 3-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

