Maren Masters made a run at the state links for the Shakopee girls golf team.
The sophomore missed a berth by one place, taking eighth in the 36-hole Section 2AAA tourney June 7 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
Masters shot an 80 in the first round June 2. She fired an 84 in the second round for a 154 total. The winning team and top five individuals not on the winning squad make the Class 3A state field.
Masters was four shots behind the final state individual spot, which went to Samantha Youngquist of Chaska.
The Sabers finished seventh in the team standings with a team score of 474. The top four teams from the first round qualify for the second round. Eden Prairie won the girls title with a 36-hole team score of 659.
Masters was the lone Saber to make the second round individually.
Other scores for Shakopee girls included sophomore Emma Heyer (99), junior Katie Goodwin (105), sophomore Kynzie Stark (106), senior Jessica Ruud (110) and sophomore Cambelle Jossart (123).
Meanwhile, the Shakopee boys team didn't make the second round as a team either, but had two individuals qualify in senior Tommy Marker and junior Jaden Zander.
Both shot 77 for the Sabers in round one and had the same score in the second round for a 154 total. That tied them for 17th.
As a team, the Shakopee boys finished eighth with a team score of 468. Chaska won the boys title with a 36-hole total of 591.
Other scores for the Saber boys from the first round included senior Jake Hallet (79), sophomore Gavin Lee (85) and senior Jack Haglund (92).