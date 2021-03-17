The Shakopee boys hockey team’s breakthrough season has been cut short.
Due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team, the Sabers have been forced to pull out of the Section 2AA playoffs. Shakopee earned the No. 6 seed in the section after a program-best nine wins in South Suburban Conference play.
The Sabers (9-5-3 overall) won their last game of the regular season March 13, pulling out a 3-2 victory in overtime at Farmington. The playoffs for Shakopee were slated to start March 18 with the quarterfinals at third-seeded Minnetonka.
The nine SSC wins for the Sabers is three more victories than the program had in the previous five seasons combined (6-91-4 record).
Shakopee also snapped a streak of 14 straight losing seasons. The last time the program had double-digit wins was the 2009-2010 season (10-16 overall). Its last winning campaign was in 2005-06 when it finished 14-10-2.
The Sabers were also hoping to earn its first playoff win as a Class 2A program. Since joining the top class at the start of 2007-08 season, Shakopee is 0-13 in postseason play and have been outscored 108-12 in those games.
Sabers coach Calvin Simon’s goal going into this season was to be more competitive in league and in section play. The Sabers earned some strong SSC wins this winter, including 4-2 over No. 9-ranked Prior Lake, the No. 2 seed in Section 2AA, back on March 6.
With the victory, Shakopee snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Lakers. The Sabers also went 1-0-1 versus Lakeville North and defeated Eastview twice.
“The SSC is about as competitive as any conference in the state,” Simon said.
The Sabers will graduate 12 seniors, but the team’s top three scorers this season were underclassmen — sophomore Jackson Vogel and juniors Jere Huson and Joe Roder.
Vogel led the team in points with 24 (11 goals, 13 assists). Huson led Shakopee in goals scored with 12, adding 10 assists, while Roder finished with 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists).
The Sabers’ seniors include David Bigaouette, Matt Loiselle, Alex McCarvel, Luke Schmitz, Ben Smith, John Kettle, Thomas Dalsin, Joe Ostertag, Gavin Hintze, Logan Bullard, Soren Pederson and Jacek Hummel.
Bigaouette was fourth in scoring with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists), Loiselle had two goals and seven assists, and McCarvel finished with three goals and four assists.
Pederson finished with a 2.95 goals-against average in goal for Shakopee. Hummel was in net in the Sabers’ big win over Prior Lake, making 32 saves.
In the win over Farmington, Roder scored the game-winning goal unassisted in overtime. Vogel had the Sabers’ other two goals, while Huson had a pair of assists.
Pederson finished with 22 saves.
“Our seniors have shown tremendous maturity and are a big part of the reason our team has experienced the success we’ve had,” Simon said.