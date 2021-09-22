The Shakopee volleyball team is playing like the favorite in Section 2AAAA.
The Sabers have opened the season with 10 straight wins, including a home sweep (25-15, 25-20, 27-25) over Eastview Sept. 21 in South Suburban Conference action.
Shakopee opened the season ranked No. 6 in Class 4A and now the Sabers are up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Wayzata.
The Sabers went 4-0 in their own invite Sept. 11, beating No. 4 Eagan in three sets (25-17, 17-25, 15-13) in the title match.
Shakopee also has conference wins over Lakeville South (25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15) and Burnsville (25-15, 25-21, 25-21), while the team is 2-0 against section foes with wins over No. 5 Minnetonka (25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10) and Chanhassen (27-25, 25-18, 25-20).
"We have 10 players who play and nine are seniors," Shakopee coach Matt Busch said. "This team has a lot of comfort with each other, and that's a recipe for success. All but one of our starters played on the varsity last year. That comfort level is important."
Busch said his the team's biggest strength is its overall defense. That's led by its two setters — seniors Emma Horning and Kate Cordes — who never leave the floor.
Busch said they are both adept at passing (serve receive), setting and making tough digs. Cordes had 166 set assists through nine matches to lead the team, while Horning 125.
Horning had a team-best 89 digs, while Cordes had 79. They were both first and second in passing efficiency as well.
"Our setters never the leave the floor and that's different than most teams," Busch said. "We don't need our libero (defensive specialist) as our backup setter. So there's not a lot of time that we are out of system. We have a lot of continuity."
The Sabers have plenty of offensive players too. Through nine matches, senior Maddie Lipetzky was leading the team in kills with 132, while senior Nicole Christy had 82. Lipetzky was also leading in blocks with 28, while senior Maddie Meyer had 22 and senior Natalie O'Brien had 11.
At the service line, Lipetzky and Liv McCall were leading with 12 ace serves through nine matches, while Cordes had 11 and O'Brien had nine. Christy and McCall both had 80 and 79 digs, respectively.
"We have a quick-tempo offense," Busch said. "It keeps teams guessing. Controlling the tempo of each match is what we've been able to do so far."
Shakopee is competing in the prestigious Apple Valley Invitational Sept. 24-25. Nine teams ranked in Class 4A are in the field, including Wayzata, Eagan, No. 3 Champlin Park, No. 6 Chaska, No. 7 Eden Prairie, No. 8 East Ridge, No. 9 Lakeville North and No. 10 Northfield.
The field also includes Marshall, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. Prior Lake, Stillwater, Bloomington Jefferson, Lakeville South, Moorhead and the host Eagles are also in the field. Prior Lake, Jefferson and Lakeville South all opened the season ranked the Class 4A top 10.
The only team not in the field that's ranked in Class 4A is Minnetonka.
"It's a great field," Busch said. "There are a lot of great teams. That tournament is always a great test."
Shakoppe made a run at the SSC title last year with a 9-3 record. Lakeville North won the crown (10-2).
Right now, Eagan and Lakeville North look to be the two teams standing in the way of the Sabers winning league title this season. Shakopee gets Lakeville North Oct. 5 at home, and is at Eagan Oct. 13 to end the regular season.
"We've played Eagan before in our tourney and have beaten them," Busch said. "But can we get them in conference play (in a five-set match instead of a three-setter)?"
The Section 2AAAA tournament starts Oct. 19. There are four teams ranked in the seven-team field — the Sabers, Minnetonka, Chaska and Eden Prairie — with Prior Lake, Chanhassen and Waconia also in there.
Volleyball went to four classes this fall. There were no section playoffs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shakopee won the Section 2AAA title in 2018, while Minnetonka won it in 2019.