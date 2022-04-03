If the Shakopee softball team wants to be a contender this spring, it will likely need some hitters to step up.
The Sabers went 16-7 overall last year, but lost 10 seniors from that team including its top two run producers. But there is some talent back in seniors Riley Leadstrom and Paige Strehlow, junior Rayni Bresnahan and sophomore Sylvia Schromoff.
Leadstrom will play Division I softball next year art North Dakota State University. She returns to the middle infield for the Sabers, while hitting .304 with four doubles and 10 RBIs last year.
Leadstrom and junior Raegan Kraft are only two Saber hitters back who hit over .300 last year getting at least 30 at bats. Kraft hit .321 with 10 RBIs.
Strehlow led the Sabers in innings pitched last spring with 90. She had an 11-3 record with one save, posting a 2.64 earned-run average with 108 strikeouts.
Schromoff pitched 39 2/3 innings last spring going 4-4 with one save, while striking out 45.
Bresnahan will catch both Strehlow and Schromoff, while also being counted on as a hitter. Bresnahan hit .288 last year with three doubles and seven RBIs.
"I'm hoping that our pitching will be a strength," Shakopee coach Joe Fittante said. "With a year of varsity experience under their belts, we are expecting big things from both Paige and Sylvia.
"This is by far one of the most athletic teams that I have ever coached," Fittante added. "They are fast and very athletic. I told the players they can be as great as they want to be this year. The question is really how great do they want to be?"
Others expected to contribute to the Sabers this season include senior Sophie Hergott, sophomores Lily Treml, Chayse Doering and Rees Hopkins.
"Lily will also bring much needed versatility to the team, being able to play catcher, first base and outfield," Fittante said. "We are looking for big things from her. Chayse and Rees will see playing time in the outfield. Both are very fast and athletic.
"Sophie has had a very good start to the season and will bring much needed leadership and maturity in both the outfield and infield," Fittante added.
Section 2AAAA is strong. Chanhassen, the defending champions, has won four of the last six crowns, while the Sabers were champions in 2018 and Eden Prairie won the title in 2019.
There was no softball season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SSC is also competitive. Rosemount is the defending Class 4A state champion, winning the league title last year with a 16-1 mark. Shakopee, Lakeville North and Prior Lake tied for second with 12-5 records.
"The competition level will be very high once again in the SSC," Fittante said. "I'm hoping we can continue to improve as the year goes on and peak at section time. We will need to improve at the plate as the season goes on to be able to make a run at section time."
Section 2AAAA was not impacted very much by section realignment a year ago. Waconia moved into the section and Burnsville was shipped to 3AAAA.
The other seven teams remained the same, including Prior Lake, Minnetonka and Chaska.
This year's section tourney will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2, and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tourney will be June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Shakopee also made the state field in 1979, 1980 and 2011.