It's playoff time for the Shakopee baseball team.
Can the Sabers make an impact it what looks to be a wide open Section 2AAAA tourney? Seventh-ranked Bloomington Jefferson looks to be favorite based on its 13-1 record.
But there are teams bunched behind the Jaguars that are capable of making a title push. Shakopee is one of those clubs, finishing the regular season with an 11-9 record (9-9 in the South Suburban Conference).
The Sabers wrapped up the regular season May 24 with an 11-1 non-league win at Coon Rapids. Jacob Skogrand tossed a complete game, allowing one run on five hits and fanning seven in six innings of work.
The first round of section play starts Memorial Day, May 31. The semifinals are June 2, followed by the winner's bracket final June 4. The title game is June 8 with a second game, if needed, June 9. The higher seed is at home.
Jefferson will be the No. 1 seed when brackets are released at mshsl.org/section-events. The next six teams look pretty similar to the Sabers — Chanhassen (11-7), Minnetonka (11-8), Chaska (10-9), the Lakers (10-10) and Edina (8-10).
Eden Prairie (6-13) will be the No. 8 seed.
The last time Shakopee made the state field was in 1983. The program also has state appearances in 1979 and 1951.
This year's Class 4A state championship game is slated for June 18 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for June 15-16 at Chaska Athletic Park.
In the win over Coon Rapids, the Sabers scored four runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth to break the game open.
Vinny Schleper finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Shakopee. Skogrand had a pair of doubles, while John Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double.
Ethan Lenzmeier doubled and drove in two runs for the Sabers, while Ethan Hintz had a pair of RBIs. Christian Fiedler went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Tayden Frederick and Alex Duncan each had one RBI.
Shakopee went into the game dropping three of its last five SSC contests, including 6-4 at home to Lakeville South May 20 and 8-6 to Burnsville May 19.
The Sabers earned a 5-3 win at No. 4 Eagan May 17. Skogrand was again strong on the hill, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out six.
Luke Witts got the final out of the game to get the save.
Joe Roder doubled and drove in a run for Shakopee. Fielder finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Ryan Vosper was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Schleper also drove in a run.
The Sabers had some good wins in SSC play. It split with No. 6 Rosemount on the season. The Irish won the league title with a 14-4 mark.
Shakopee also split two league games with No. 8 Farmington. Eagan and Farmington tied for second in the league standings with 12-6 records.
Shakopee only played two games against Section 2AAAA teams splitting a pair of SSC contests with Prior Lake.