The Shakopee girls swimming team had plenty of firsts at the Greyhound Invitational Oct. 9 at Duluth East.
The Sabers won seven of the 12 events, but that wasn’t enough to win. Sixth-ranked Prior Lake had a little more depth and claimed the crown with 508 points.
Shakopee finished a half-point behind Roseville for second place with 436 points. Irondale ended up fourth (316.5), followed by the host Greyhounds (303) and Eau Claire Memorial (265).
The Sabers went into the invite off of a 90-71 South Suburban Conference dual win versus Burnsville Oct. 5 and followed with a 98-85 league dual victory at home over Rosemount Oct. 12.
Shakopee is 5-2 in SSC duals with two remaining — at Eagan Oct. 19 and home to Eastview Oct. 26. Both start at 6 p.m.
Last fall, the Sabers finished 5-4 in league duals. It was the program’s best mark in its eight years in the SSC. The five dual wins were the most the team has had in the last 15 seasons.
Juniors Haley Zelen and Amelie Girard, sophomore Adriana Gorter and ninth-grader Arianna Zelen have led Shakopee all season.
Haley Zelen and Girard each won two individual events for the Sabers at the invite. Girard was tops in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:16.35 and the 100 backstroke (1:01.27).
Haley Zelen claimed both the 200 freestyle (1:55.68) and the 100 butterfly (57.89), while Arianna Zelen won the 100 freestyle (54.52) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.38).
Girard, Arianna Zelen, Halen Zelen and sophomore Erika Schroeder teamed up to win the 200 medley (1:51.56) for the Sabers, while Gorter, the Zelen sisters and Schroeder were tops in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.15).
Schroeder was also second in the 100 freestyle (57.26) and third in the 50 freestyle (26.27). Gorter was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.81), while ninth-grader Julia Todd was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.85) and junior Sonja Kovic was seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:00.04).
In diving, junior Ellie Leisure led Shakopee taking eighth with 297.35 points. Ninth-grader Abby Beckman was eighth in both the 200 individual medley (2:35.75) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.30).
Sophomore Brooklyn Schumacher was also eighth the 50 freestyle (27.06), as was the 200 freestyle team of Gorter, seniors Grace Jasken and Katie Goodwin and ninth-grader Kayla Hillman (1:51.57).
In beating Rosemount, the Sabers won 10 of 12 events, including all three relays.
Girard, Schroeder and Zelen sisters claimed the 200 medley relay (1:52.97) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.25), while Goodwin, Todd, Kovic and Schumacher won the 200 freestyle (1:48.56).
Haley Zelen won both the 200 freestyle (1:58.38) and the 100 butterfly (58.41), while Arianna Zelen was victorious in both the 100 freestyle (56.08) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.34).
Girard also won two events, the 200 individual medley (2:17.10) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.04), while Schroeder was tops in the 50 freestyle (26.0).
Seventh-grader Lexi Triple was second in both the 200 freestyle (2:13.15) and the 500 freestyle (5:47.54) for the Sabers, while Schumacher was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.90).
Shakopee won 11 events in beating Burnsville.
The relay wins came from Todd, Haley Zelen, Gorter and Triple in the 200 medley (2:02.33), Beckman, Schumacher, Triple and Haley Zelen in the 200 freestyle (1:48.24) and Adrianna Zelen, seventh-grader Karlie Schumacher, senior Neha Patole and eighth-grader Alayna Brinkman in the 400 freestyle (4:07.01).
Individual wins went to Arianna Zelen in the 200 freestyle (2:05.82) and the 500 freestyle (5:33.83), Schroeder in the 200 individual medley (2:25.99), Kovic in the 50 freestyle (27.43), Brinkman in the 100 freestyle (1:11.16), Karlie Schumacher in the 100 butterfly (1:02.65), Todd in the 100 backstroke (1:09.58) and Haley Zelen in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.27).
The Section 2AA meet will be held Nov. 10-12. The field is strong with the likes of No. 1, Minnetonka, No. 3 Edina, No. 5 Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
Edina has won the last four Class AA state team titles and seven of the last 10.